J&K Assembly elections: 244 valid nominations for Phase 1, 35 rejected

J&K Assembly polls: In phase 1 on September 18, over 2.327 million voters, including 566,000 young voters, 1.176 million men, 1.151 million women, and 60 third-gender individuals, are eligible to vote

The elections will be conducted in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission of India (EC) said on Thursday that out of the 279 nominations filed for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, 244 were deemed valid, while 35 were rejected. The nominations for this phase, which covers 24 constituencies across seven districts, underwent scrutiny on Wednesday.

According to the election guidelines, candidates have until 3 pm on Friday (August 30), to withdraw their nominations at the offices of the respective returning officers.
In the first phase of voting for J&K polls, scheduled for September 18, over 2.327 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots. This figure includes 566,000 young voters, with a breakdown of 1.176 million male voters, 1.151 million female voters, and 60 voters identifying as third gender.


On Thursday, the EC also announced the second phase of the Assembly elections, which will take place on September 25 in 26 constituencies located in the districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Poonch, Rajouri, and Reasi. Nominations for this phase will be accepted until September 5, with scrutiny scheduled for the following day. Candidates will have until September 9 to withdraw from the race.

J&K BJP workers protested the party's first list of candidates. (Photo: PTI)

These Assembly elections are the first in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The elections will be conducted in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1. The vote counting is set for October 4.

Last year, following the Supreme Court’s ruling upholding the abrogation of Article 370, it was mandated that the Assembly elections be conducted by September 30. The previous Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir took place in five phases during November-December 2014.

J&K Assembly polls: Coalition

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) emerged with 28 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 25 seats. The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference won 15 seats, and the Congress Party got 12 seats. Subsequently, the PDP and BJP formed a coalition government under the leadership of Mufti Mohammed Sayeed. This coalition remained in power until 2018 when the BJP withdrew its support after Mehbooba Mufti assumed leadership following Sayeed’s death.

In the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year, the BJP secured both seats in Jammu, reaffirming its strong support in the region. The National Conference also succeeded in winning two seats.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Jammu and Kashmir recorded over 58 per cent voter turnout, the highest in 35 years. Political leaders in the Union Territory expect a relatively high voter turnout in the Assembly polls, too. (Photo: PTI)

CEO urges electors in J&K to leverage ECI apps for better voting experience

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

