Will ensure pension is credited without delay: NDMC chief after complaints

Taking note of complaints from employees about delays in processing pension papers, NDMC chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi on Wednesday said he will personally hand over pension documents to retiring staff and ensure their pension is credited without delay.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) chairman posted on X that the decision was taken after several employees and associations approached him and highlighted that pension paperwork was often taking months to complete, forcing retirees to make repeated trips to offices even after their service had ended.

"On the last day of the month I will personally give away pension documents and pension will be credited in the account of retirees without fail. No more running around for this," Dwivedi said in a post on X. He added that he will post pictures of it.

The official said the move was aimed at recognising the contribution of employees who had spent years serving the NDMC, noting that many of those retiring were low-paid workers, including sanitation workers.

"Most of the retiring employees are low-paid employees like safai karmachari, etc.," Dwivedi added.

In August, 42 NDMC employees are due to retire. He said he would meet the retiring employees on August 31 and hand over their pension documents. "This is the least that we can do to recognise their contribution," he said.

The move is expected to spare retiring employees the uncertainty and repeated visits that can accompany the pension process, ensuring they leave service with their pension-related paperwork in place.