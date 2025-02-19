Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Elections are over, now pay attention to law and order: Sisodia to BJP

Elections are over, now pay attention to law and order: Sisodia to BJP

The former deputy minister of Delhi claimed that crimes against women were on the rise and the perpetrators were not afraid of law

Manish Sisodia

AAP leader Manish Sisodia | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday cited a minor girl's sexual assault in Tilak Nagar recently and slammed the BJP over law and order situation in the city.

The former deputy minister of Delhi claimed that crimes against women were on the rise and the perpetrators were not afraid of law.

"I want to say to the BJP that elections are over and now it should pay attention to law and order that has collapsed in Delhi," he said addressing a press conference here.

Sisodia alleged that criminals were fearless because they knew the BJP's priorities were just to abuse Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

 

The BJP has come back to power in Delhi defeating the AAP in February 5 assembly elections. The BJP's new government will take oath in a ceremony at Ramleela Maidan here on Thursday.

Topics : Manish Sisodia Delhi Assembly Elections Aam Aadmi Party BJP Bharatiya Janata Party

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

