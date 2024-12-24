Business Standard

Women make for 28 mn job applications out of 70 mn in 2024: Report

"India at Work 2024", conducted by job platform Apna.co, highlights how India's employment landscape is witnessing a historic shift, with women leading the charge in workforce participation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Women accounted for an impressive 28 million job applications, out of a total of seven crore in 2024, marking a 20 per cent increase from 2023, revealed a new report.

"India at Work 2024", conducted by job platform Apna.co, highlights how India's employment landscape is witnessing a historic shift, with women leading the charge in workforce participation. 

The total of 70 million job applications, which itself is a "25 per cent year-on-year surge", according to the report, is primarily driven by heightened workforce participation among women and youth.

 

"Women contributed 28 million job applications out of a total seven crore. Tier 1 cities like Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai led this surge with 15.2 million applications, while Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities like Jaipur, Lucknow, and Bhopal contributed 12.8 million, marking a significant rise in opportunities beyond metro hubs," reads the report.

It also observed a "28 per cent increase" in median salaries of women in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Women, as per the report, are excelling across sectors like healthcare, hospitality, retail, and e-commerce, and are even embracing unconventional roles such as field sales, logistics, and security services.

"Applications for senior and managerial roles surged by 32 per cent, signaling women's growing influence in shaping India's new-age workforce," it added.

Besides witnessing high growth in women's job applications, the report also saw a rise in job applications from freshers, with a "27 per cent year-on-year increase", totalling over two crore applications.

Urban hubs like Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad contributed 6 million applications, while regions like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar added 82 lakh, showcasing a balanced regional contribution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

