Women wrestlers file written submissions against Brij Bhushan Singh

The complainant women wrestlers have filed a written submission on framing of charges against MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the Sexual Harassment case.

The Rouse Avenue court is hearing arguments on charges over a sexual harassment case against former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The matter pertains to complaints filed by six women wrestlers alleging sexual harassment.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal listed the matter on December 6 for filing written submissions by the Prosecution.

The court said that the parties can file additional written submissions in rebuttal.

Accused Singh has already filed his written submissions on the last date.

On October 30, the court pulled up the counsel appearing to repeat the arguments on charges.

ACMM Jaspal had asked the counsels for all the parties to file written submissions.

On a lighter side, the judge had referred to an old English saying, " When not able to clarify, just confuse."

"You are confusing me, Mr Counsel," he pointed out towards the defence counsel.

ACMM Jaspal had said in the order that after hearing the arguments for a while this court encourages the three counsels for parties to file a written compilation of arguments so that the arguments can be concluded in a systematic manner.

The court noted that it was argued by the defence counsel Rajiv Mohan that this court has no jurisdiction to try any offence allegedly committed outside India as the sanction under section 188 CrPc has not been obtained.

It is also argued that no sanction is required when the offence is partly committed in India and partly outside India, the court noted.

The court also noted the defence counsel's arguments that the alleged offences, as per the prosecution, have happened in Tokyo, Mongolia, Bulgaria, Jakarta, Kazakhstan, Turkey etc can not be tried by this court.

The court asked the question of the Sexual Harassment can be called a continuing offence. Multiple offences separated by date, time and places can be covered?

The court also noted the submissions made by the Additional public prosecutor (APP) that the act of sexual harassment was a continuing offence as it didn't stop at any particular time.As per Additional Public Prosecutor, the accused molested the victim whenever he got the opportunity and such harassment can not be looked at as isolated, the court noted.

During the hearing, defence counsel submitted that one of the Complainants alleged that the accused made sexual advances in 2022.

He further submitted that the incident of 2022 is of Bulgaria and WFI office. The incident at the WFI office was not mentioned before the oversight committee.

He also referred to the SC judgement of 1993 which said that the offences committed here can be tried in India.