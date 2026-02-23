Monday, February 23, 2026 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Former railway minister, TMC leader Mukul Roy dies of cardiac arrest

Former railway minister, TMC leader Mukul Roy dies of cardiac arrest

Roy breathed his last at 1.30 am at the private hospital, his son Subhranshu Roy said, adding that he had been in a coma for the last several days

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Veteran politician and former railway minister Mukul Roy died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital here on Monday, his family said.

He was 71.

Roy breathed his last at 1.30 am at the private hospital, his son Subhranshu Roy said, adding that he had been in a coma for the last several days.

Roy was a founder member of TMC when the party was formed in 1998.

Later, following differences with the party, he joined the BJP in 2017.

Roy became an MLA from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency in the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls on a BJP ticket, but returned to the TMC after the polls.

 

During his long political career, he served as the railway minister in 2011 in the UPA-2 government, when the TMC was part of the Centre.

He was elected twice to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

