Wrestlers are mentally shattered after police 'manhandling': Sources

After the manner in which the protesting wrestlers were treated by Delhi Police personnel last Sunday, sources close to them said that they all are "mentally shattered" now.

"Nobody is saying anything. They are all mentally shattered... Some of them are also down with fever. How can the government be so egoistic and treat athletes like this? No one from the government came to meet them.

"(Sports Minister) Anurag Thakur is giving statements to the media that the wrestlers should wait. Why doesn't he directly speak to them? Are they from another country? Why didn't any minister, especially women, speak to them despite the wrestlers writing a letter to them? Why such an indifferent attitude? Can't our Prime Minister speak to these athletes? This is shocking," said a source.

Earlier on Thursday, the Mahapanchayat of Khaps that met in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, decided to meet President Droupadi Murmu if need be and seek justice for the protesting wrestlers demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on charges of sexual harassment.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesman Rakesh Tikait said the final decision on the issue of wrestlers' protest will be taken at a meeting in Haryana on Friday.

The Mahapanchayat held at Sauram village extended full support to the protesting wrestlers and demanded the arrest of the WFI chief.

On Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had condemned the treatment of top wrestlers last Sunday, when amid chaotic scenes, the wrestlers, including Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, were detained by the police.

--IANS

cs/arm