Monday, May 12, 2025 | 09:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / BJP-led NDA set for big win as counting continues in Assam panchayat polls

BJP-led NDA set for big win as counting continues in Assam panchayat polls

The BJP and its alliance partners are leading in maximum Zilla Parishad and Anchalik Panchayat seats

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP-led NDA are leading in 285 Zilla Parishad seats, 700 Anchalik Panchayat seats. (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The ruling BJP and its alliance partners are set to register a massive victory in the panchayat polls in Assam as counting of votes in many Zilla Parishad seats and Anchalik Panchayat seats is in progress.

The BJP and its alliance partners are leading in maximum Zilla Parishad and Anchalik Panchayat seats.

The panchayat polls in Assam were held in two phases - the first phase was held on May 2 and the second phase was held on May 7 across 27 districts of the state. 

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday evening said, while interacting with BJP karyakartas at the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati: "We are going to register a massive victory in this election."

 

"Out of 397 Zilla Parishad constituencies, NDA is going to win 83 per cent seats while out of 2,192 Anchalik Panchayat seats, NDA is going to win 91 per cent seats," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Also Read

power, electricity

OTPC, Assam Power Corp jointly developing 250 MW battery energy system

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Himanta accuses Congress of spreading propaganda on IMF bailout to Pakistan

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

India setting global benchmarks, Pak facing regular crisis: CM Himanta

arrest

At least 39 held in Assam for 'defending Pakistan' after Pahalgam attack

Election, Punjab Election, gram panchayat elections

Assam records 70.19% turnout in phase one of panchayat elections 2025

Addressing the press, the Assam Chief Minister said that - "State BJP president Dilip Saikia has lead us from the front in this election. From the beginning, we were confident that we will be able to get a massive victory after successfully completion from selection of candidates to alliance. All ministers, MLAs, Union ministers, all BJP leaders took part in this election following the suggestion of the state BJP president. I extend my gratitude, thanks and congratulate all - especially Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP's national secretary MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, former Union minister Rameswar Teli, Union MoS Pabitra Margherita. The Prime Minister's love for Assam and his greetings is an inspiration for us. The popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his love for Assam is also a factor for BJP's massive victory." 

BJP-led NDA are leading in 285 Zilla Parishad seats, 700 Anchalik Panchayat seats.

The BJP and its alliance partners have registered an impressive victory in Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Majuli, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Nagaon, and Morigaon districts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumSikkim attracted 93,000 foreign tourists in 2023, up from 68,000 in 2022

Sikkim: When the 'Kingdom' took a beneficial, timely call 50 years ago

Congress, Congress flag

Congress demands all-party meeting chaired by PM on Indo-Pak situation

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Congress seeks PM-led all-party meet, leaders recall Indira's leadership

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Omar Abdullah welcomes India-Pakistan understanding amid border tensions

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

India should take 1st step to de-escalate tensions with Pakistan: Mehbooba

Topics : Assam BJP Himanta Biswa Sarma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySMBC Yes Bank DealDelhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon