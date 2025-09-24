Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Agri share in GDP must rise to 26% for India to be self-reliant: Gadkari

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 10:38 PM IST

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday stressed on the need to increase the share of agriculture and allied sector in the GDP to at least 26 per cent from the present 18 per cent to make India self-reliant.

Addressing an annual general meeting of Crop Care Federation of India, Gadkari, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, emphasised on reducing the cost of production to make agriculture sector economically viable.

To cut input costs, he called upon the farm equipment manufacturers to make electric as well as flex-engine tractors.

Gadkari also asked the agro-chemicals industry to focus on introducing affordable bio-pesticides and bio-insecticides products by undertaking intensive research & development (R&D) works.

 

He also told the industry to produce basic raw material in India itself and reduce import dependency to ensure the quality of the finished agro-chemicals.

Talking about the agriculture sector, Gadkari said the farm sector is the backbone of our country.

India has become self-sufficient in foodgrain production, he said, highlighting the growth in the agriculture sector since independence.

However, Gadkari said, "Expenditure and capital cost in agriculture needs to be reduced. Productivity needs to be enhanced". There is a need for high-yielding seed varieties to boost crop yields and production.

The contribution of agriculture and allied sectors in GDP is 18 per cent, he said, adding that manufacturing sector 24-27 per cent and service 52-56 per cent.

"It would be difficult to make India self-reliant (atma-nirbhar) unless the share of agriculture and allied sector increases to at least 26 per cent from 18 per cent," Gadkari said.

He said that farmers' purchasing power needs to be augmented by reducing the cost of farm inputs like seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, insecticides and agri-equipments.

Stating that around 30 per cent of population migrated from rural India since independence, the minister said there would be no migration to urban cities if the agriculture sector remains economically viable and there is enough employment opportunities at village level.

Gadkari highlighted that the agro-chemicals sector is growing at a rapid pace and India has become the third largest exporter of agro-chemicals.

About introduction of genetically modified seeds, the minister stressed on the need to have unanimity on this issue among all stakeholders.

Gadkari recalled that he was involved in the discussion on the GM seeds initially but later withdrew himself because the problem was of forming unanimity and consensus on this issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 10:38 PM IST

