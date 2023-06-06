close

Centre removes 40% procurement ceiling to boost pulses production

Department of Consumer Affairs said the assured procurement of these pulses at remunerative prices will help motivate the farmers to enhance the sowing area in respect of tur, urad, and masur

BS Web Team New Delhi
pulses, grains, farm produce

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 6:55 PM IST
Department of Consumer Affairs on Tuesday announced increasing domestic production of pulses. The department said in a statement that it has removed the procurement ceilings of 40 per cent for tur, urad, and Masur under Price Support Scheme (PSS) operations for 2023-24. 
According to the statement, the decision, in effect, assures the procurement of these pulses from farmers at minimum support price (MSP) without ceilings. 

It further added that the assured procurement of these pulses at remunerative prices will help motivate the farmers to enhance the sowing area in respect of tur, urad, and masur in the upcoming Kharif and Rabi sowing seasons in order to enhance production.
The Government of India on June 2, 2023, imposed stock limits on tur and urad pulses by invoking the Essential Commodities Act, of 1955. It was invoked to prevent hoarding and unethical speculation, while also improving the affordability to the consumers. 

The Department of Consumer Affairs earlier today directed the state governments to ensure strict enforcement of stock limits, keeping in line with the June 2 decision. The state governments have also been asked to monitor the prices of tur and urad pulses by verifying with various warehouse operators. Parallelly, the Department has also asked Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) and State Warehousing Corporations (SWCs) to provide the details pertaining to tur and urad held in their warehouses.
These stock limits on tur and urad have been made applicable to wholesalers, retailers, big chain retailers, millers, and importers. It has also been made mandatory for these entities to declare the stock position on the portal https://fcainfoweb.nic.in/psp of the Department of Consumer Affairs.

Topics : tur dal Urad price price support scheme farmers rabi BS Web Reports Kharif

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 6:55 PM IST

