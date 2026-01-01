Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 05:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Wheat sowing almost complete, prospects bright this rabi: Agri Commissioner

Wheat sowing almost complete, prospects bright this rabi: Agri Commissioner

More than 73 per cent of the sown area has been planted with climate-resilient and bio-fortified seed varieties that will help counter any weather aberrations

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 5:41 PM IST

India has nearly completed wheat sowing for the current rabi season, with crop conditions looking promising, Agriculture Commissioner PK Singh said on Thursday.

Wheat was sown across 32.26 million hectares as of December 29 in the ongoing 2025-26 rabi (winter) season compared to a total coverage of 32.8 million hectares in the previous year, Singh said.

"Barring some parts of Bihar, wheat sowing has been completed across the country. The total acreage may reach last year's level," Singh told PTI.

More than 73 per cent of the sown area has been planted with climate-resilient and bio-fortified seed varieties that will help counter any weather aberrations, he noted.

 

"Due to timely and early sowing, the prospects for the wheat crop look bright, and it is in excellent condition as of now. No problems have been reported from wheat-growing areas," the official said.

Sowing of pulses and oilseeds has been completed, and rice planting will continue until January-end in southern India, he added.

The area under chickpeas and rapeseed-mustard has increased, and officials expect a good harvest during the rabi season, Singh said.

The sowing of rabi crops begins in October, with harvesting starting from March onwards.

A strong wheat harvest will ensure adequate supplies for government welfare programmes and help keep prices in check. Good output of pulses and oilseeds would ease pressure on imports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Industry News wheat agriculture sector

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 5:41 PM IST

