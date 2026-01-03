Saturday, January 03, 2026 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Centre to tackle fertiliser misuse, promote balanced use: JP Nadda

Centre to tackle fertiliser misuse, promote balanced use: JP Nadda

Fertiliser Secretary Rajat Kumar Mishra said the government, PSUs and the private sector have all placed farmers at the centre of deliberations

JP Nadda, Nadda

Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 8:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda on Saturday said the government will address issues relating to balanced fertiliser use and diversion of fertilisers for non-agricultural purposes in coordination with various departments.

Speaking at a day-long Chintan Shivir in the national capital, Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently placed farmers at the core of governance, and policies must aim to ease their lives.

"Despite various challenging circumstances, the department has successfully met the fertiliser requirements of farmers," he said, highlighting record production and necessary imports this year due to farmer-friendly measures.

Minister of State for Fertilizers Anupriya Patel said the brainstorming session will generate ideas to aid in making India a developed nation by 2047, an official statement said.

 

Fertiliser Secretary Rajat Kumar Mishra said the government, PSUs and the private sector have all placed farmers at the centre of deliberations.

Also Read

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra Pradesh corners 25.3% of FY26 investments: Bank of Baroda reportpremium

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Centre okays 22 more investment proposals worth ₹42K crore under ECMS

towers, ultra luxury housing, real estate

Ultra-rich splurge ₹7,186 cr on 51 homes in 2025; Mumbai dominatespremium

pharma medicine drugs

Semaglutide patent loss to create ₹5,000 crore opportunity: Report

Air India

Air India pulls ahead of IndiGo in India's busiest Mumbai-Delhi skies route

"We have kept this Shivir so interactive that every idea can find a place on the table for deliberation and we expect better outcomes from the collective wisdom," he said.

Held at the National Agricultural Science Complex, the session saw 15 groups discuss key topics, including new-age fertilisers, self-sufficiency in fertiliser production, outreach and farmer awareness, improving the fertiliser ecosystem through digital means, and nutrient-based subsidy.

Senior officials from the Department of Fertilizers and state governments, scientists and industry representatives participated in the event, organised to implement government policies with farmers at the centre, ensure timely availability of fertilisers and improve soil health.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Centre pushes states to speed up farm scheme spending, flags fund delays

Agriculture

Maharashtra govt waives stamp duty on farm, crop loans up to ₹2 lakh

rice

Centre to procure additional 600,000 mt of rice from Odisha: Minister

wheat

Wheat sowing almost complete, prospects bright this rabi: Agri Commissioner

agriculture, rabi season, crops

Gross PMFBY premium falls in kharif 2025 as cup and cap model takes rootpremium

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda Industry News fertilisers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 8:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026IDBI Share PriceOTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon