Centre withdraws wheat stock limit order citing comfortable supplies

The central government has withdrawn the wheat stock limit order issued on May 27, 2025, with immediate effect as part of its ongoing efforts to monitor prices and ensure adequate availability of wheat ahead of the upcoming festive season.

The decision reflects a comfortable supply position and easing price trends in domestic markets, an official statement said.

The stock limit order was introduced through the Removal of Licensing Requirements, Stock Limits and Movement Restrictions on Specified Foodstuffs (Amendment) Order, 2025, which was applicable across all states and Union Territories. With the withdrawal of the order, restrictions on wheat stocking by traders, millers, and other private entities have been lifted.

However, the government has clarified that monitoring will continue.

All wheat stocking entities are still required to declare their stock positions every Friday on the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) food stock portal.

This reporting mechanism is aimed at maintaining transparency and enabling real-time assessment of market conditions.

Data from the DFPD portal for the 2025–26 marketing year indicates a significant increase in wheat availability with private entities.

Total wheat stocks reported by private players currently stand at around 8.1 million tonnes, which is approximately three million tonnes higher than the corresponding period last year.

Officials said this substantial year-on-year increase points to a stable and well-supplied domestic market.

Price trends further support the government’s assessment.

According to data from the Department of Consumer Affairs, wheat prices have shown a declining trend, especially in the wholesale segment. Wholesale prices have eased from Rs 2,970.10 per quintal during the same period last year to about Rs 2,852.30 per quintal at present. This decline suggests subdued demand and excess supply conditions prevailing in the market.

In addition to higher stocks and softer prices, wheat acreage has also expanded in the current season.

The area under wheat cultivation has increased to about 33.41 million hectares, compared to 32.80 million hectares last year, surpassing the normal expected rabi acreage.

The increase reflects farmers’ continued preference for wheat, driven by assured minimum support price (MSP) and procurement prospects, and signals the likelihood of another robust harvest.

The government said sufficient wheat is available to meet the requirements of the Public Distribution System (PDS), other welfare schemes, and any potential market interventions, if needed.

The Food Ministry will continue to keep a close watch on wheat prices and stock positions to ensure easy availability and price stability across the country.