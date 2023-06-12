close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

G20 agriculture ministers' meet in Hyderabad from June 15-17: Kishan Reddy

The crucial G20 Agriculture Ministers' Meeting would be held in Hyderabad from June 15 to 17, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
G20

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 7:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The crucial G20 Agriculture Ministers' Meeting would be held in Hyderabad from June 15 to 17, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday.

Talking to reporters here, he said three meetings of the agriculture working group were held earlier in Indore, Chandigarh and Varanasi. The final meeting is in Hyderabad. Besides India, 29 other countries will participate in the three-day event.

G20 countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Canada, South Africa, Indonesia, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, USA and UK would attend. The ministers of nine guest countries, including Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Oman, Nigeria, Spain and Vietnam would also participate. "The agriculture ministers of 29 countries and high-level officers are going to participate in this meeting with Hyderabad as the venue. It will be held from 15th to 17th," he said. Besides the 29 countries, key persons from 10 international organisations would also participate in the meetings. The main agenda of the meeting includes food security, sustainable agriculture for nutritional food, agriculture development under the leadership of women, agriculture and biodiversity, and changes needed in agriculture sector to face climate change. The union tourism minister said the G20 meeting of ministers on tourism would be held in Goa on June 19, 20, 21 and 22. He said that the third G20 tourism working group meeting was successfully held recently in Srinagar despite the threat of terror groups and objections raised by Pakistan and others.

A declaration on tourism, named 'Goa roadmap' would be adopted at the G20 ministers meeting, the minister said.

Reddy, also minister for culture, said the final meeting of ministers on culture would be organised in Varanasi from July 24-26.

Also Read

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting: Guests welcomed with dance performance

G20 foreign ministers' meeting today: Schedule, agenda, other details here

LIVE: Blinken asks for 'contact' with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

Bayer partners Cargill to bring digital solutions, market info to farmers

Raj govt to turn 1.20 lakh hectares of agri land into organic farming area

Over Rs 2 trillion paid to sugarcane farmers via DBT since 2017: UP CM

Studying market to adequately compensate sunflower growers: Haryana CM

Gunny bag shortage hits crop procurement, says Rajasthan minister

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20 Agriculture

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 7:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Govts came to power, but education was not on their agenda: CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal
3 min read

Rain likely in northwest India, including Delhi due to Cyclone Biparjoy

Cyclone Biparjoy
2 min read

WTC Final: India fall in a knockout again; why does this keep happening?

Team India in a huddle at the end of Day in the World Test Championship Final 2023 against Australia. Photo: Twitter/@ICC
6 min read

Most Popular

In a first, Centre to review PLI scheme to sort out teething issues

PLI
3 min read

El Nino biggest immediate risk for the markets; not priced in yet: Analysts

farmer
4 min read

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon