close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Over Rs 2 trillion paid to sugarcane farmers via DBT since 2017: UP CM

Adityanath said during the previous governments payments to sugarcane farmers used to remain pending for years but now it is being done within a week

Press Trust of India Lucknow
UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 7:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said a total of Rs 2,13,400 crore have been paid to sugarcane farmers in the state through direct benefit transfer (DBT) in the last five years.

"Between 2017 and 2023, sugarcane prices worth Rs 2,13,400 crore have been paid to farmers through DBT," the CM said while speaking at the certificate distribution ceremony for the winners of the State Sugarcane Production Competitions.

Adityanath said during the previous governments payments to sugarcane farmers used to remain pending for years but now it is being done within a week.

"Prior to six years, sugarcane farmers in the state used to face difficulties in obtaining receipts because of discrepancies in the weighing of sugarcane as well as theft of their receipts, which often led to protests by the farmers.

"Besides, the untimely closure of sugar mills had caused inconvenience to the farmers. For years, payment of sugarcane price to the farmers was pending but now it is being done within a week," the CM was quoted as having said in an official release.

Speaking about the present situation, the CM said that steps were taken on a mission mode to settle the pending payments for sugarcane from 2010 to 2017, when the BJP government took over.

Also Read

Coop sugar factories urge PM Narendra Modi to revise minimum sale price

Paddy, sugarcane payments top Rs 20,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh

Farmers slam UP govt's status quo on sugarcane price for 2022-23 season

UP govt working to ensure payments to sugarcane farmers within a week

Family ID next big thing in UP for delivering schemes: Welfare Minister

Studying market to adequately compensate sunflower growers: Haryana CM

Gunny bag shortage hits crop procurement, says Rajasthan minister

All eyes on the monsoon progress as kharif crops sowing starts slow

Amazon signs pact with ICAR to empower farmers enrolled under Kisan store

Rice rates at three-month high on low supplies, paddy price hike

The owners of sugar mills have requested permission to produce ethanol in order to regulate the pending payments to farmers on time, he said.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for various reforms for the farmers, he said with the PM's approval sugar mills in the state are now producing ethanol along with sugar.

As a result of this, Uttar Pradesh has become number one in the country in terms of production of sugarcane, sugar and ethanol production as well as in setting up of 'khandsari' units, he said.

The chief minister also inaugurated online the newly constructed buildings of 25 cooperative sugarcane and sugar mill committees.

During the programme, Adityanath said that there are farmers who are achieving the impossible by yielding 2,640 quintals of sugarcane per hectare.

Additionally, there are 3,171 cooperative women self-help groups in the state, with over 59,000 women working and they are contributing to strengthening the state's economy by collaborating with 60 lakhs sugarcane farmers.

The chief minister expressed hope that all 118 sugar mills in the state will adopt the practice of paying sugarcane price to the farmers within ten days.

Speaking about the achievements of the Sugarcane Department, he said that it has restarted four previously closed sugar mills, and two new sugar mills have been established.

"Chaudhary Charan Singh was called the 'messiah' of farmers. He had spoken about the revival of the Chhaprauli sugar mill in the 1980s, but successive governments came and went without thinking about the farmers. Our government has initiated the establishment of a new sugar mill in Chhaprauli," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Direct Benefit Transfer sugarcane farmers

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 7:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India to be among top three economies of world by 2027: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the FICCI Annual Convention & 94th Annual General Meeting, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Bengal rural Poll: Violence continues on second day of nomination filing

What happens to investments when the holder dies without nominating anyone?
3 min read

Zero-day alert: Google issues patch for new Chrome vulnerability

Google passkeys
2 min read

Most Popular

Consumers as political bellwether: What duality in sentiment may mean

Representative image
4 min read

Swedish furnishing major IKEA to bring in funding arm, expand retail biz

IKEA
3 min read

FEMA authority slaps show-cause notices on Xiaomi, 3 foreign banks

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon