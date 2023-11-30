Sensex (0.13%)
Govt allows export of certain amount of wheat, broken rice to 5 countries

The quantity notified for Bhutan includes 14,184 tonnes of wheat grain, 5,326 tonnes of atta, 15.226 tonnes of maida/semoline, and 48,804 tonnes of broken rice

wheat

The export is permitted through National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL). (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
The government has permitted exports of specified quantities of wheat, wheat flour and broken rice to five countries, including Bhutan, Mali and Indonesia, a notification said on Thursday.
The quantity notified for Bhutan includes 14,184 tonnes of wheat grain, 5,326 tonnes of atta, 15.226 tonnes of maida/semoline, and 48,804 tonnes of broken rice.
Broken rice shipments are also permitted to Mali (1 lakh tonnes), Senegal (5 lakh tonnes in six months), Gambia (50,000 tonnes in six months), and Indonesia (2 lakh tonnes).
The export is permitted through National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL), the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.
NCEL is a company set up with cooperative societies as its promoters.
Though exports of wheat and broken rice were banned to boost domestic supply, outbound shipments are allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to certain countries to meet their food security needs and on request.
"Export of (wheat grain, atta, maida/semolina, and broken rice) food commodities are permitted through National Cooperative Exports Ltd (NCEL)," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 10:06 PM IST

