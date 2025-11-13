Govt releases draft Seeds Bill 2025, draws flak over farmers' compensation

The government on Thursday released the draft Seeds Bill of 2025 that proposes to replace the decades-old Seeds Act of 1966 and the Seeds (Control) Order of 1983.
The draft, as per some experts, while emphasising traceability of seeds and price regulation but only in “emergent situations”, is silent when it comes to compensation for farmers in the event of underperformance of seeds. It also does not transfer adequate powers to states to regulate the seed sector and does not have adequate legal safeguards, such as the Environment Protection Act (EPA), to prevent transgenic seeds from being imported and sold in India.
The draft, which is open for public comments till December 11, 2025, is the first major amendment to the burgeoning seeds sector in India in the last several years.
An official statement said that the draft Seeds Bill, 2025, while seeking to regulate the quality of seeds and planting materials available in the market, ensure farmers’ access to high-quality seeds at affordable rates, curb the sale of spurious and poor-quality seeds, protect farmers from losses, and also proposes to decriminalise minor offences, thereby promoting ease of doing business and reducing compliance burden.
Meanwhile, some critics said the draft Seeds Bill also does not have adequate provisions to protect the rights of seed-producing farmers (contract farmers who produce seed for companies), since all seed producers are mandatorily registered as per this statutory framework.
“At first glance, it appears that one big sticking point has been addressed, which is that the Seeds Act itself will regulate and take up price control. However, it has been limited to ‘emergent situations’ and not for all varieties of seeds registered under the proposed Act. However, the Bill continues to be anti-farmer in two ways — one, it does not have any provision for compensating farmers who incur losses due to spurious, sub-standard or misbranded seeds. This is quite concerning. Another is that it does not have any provisions to protect the interests of seed-producing farmers, those who work under contractual systems for the seed industry players. They are often underpaid and exploited by seed companies. We will press for provisions that protect interests of both seed-producing farmers and seed-consuming farmers,” Kavitha Kuruganti, convenor of Alliance for Sustainable and Holistic Agriculture (ASHA), a pan-Indian alliance of more than 400 organisations that have come together to secure India's “food, farmers and freedom”.
She said the one big drawback of the draft is that while it stresses regulation of quality through pre-emptive penalties, the absence of any provision for compensation to farmers in the event of underperformance or loss due to substandard seeds is simply not acceptable.
The overriding powers of the Central government also need to be understood clearly as they would mean that several state legislations become subversive to the Central Act.