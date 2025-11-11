Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Technology-driven smart farming key to building a Viksit Bharat: Niti Aayog

Technology-driven smart farming key to building a Viksit Bharat: Niti Aayog

Ramesh Chand said farmers today must have access to capital, knowledge, and partnerships that enable them to adapt to this transformation, according to a statement

NITI Aayog

Waste-to-wealth initiatives, such as converting crop residues into CBG, and schemes like KUSUM, are linking energy efficiency with crop cultivation. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Technology-led smart agriculture holds the key to building a Viksit Bharat, Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand said on Tuesday.

"The agri-tech landscape is evolving rapidly, from genetic modification and precision farming to data science and ICT-based advisory systems," Chand said, while addressing an Assocham event here.

He said farmers today must have access to capital, knowledge, and partnerships that enable them to adapt to this transformation, according to a statement.

"Every technology brings both a solution and a challenge; we must ensure innovation also respects sustainability and environmental balance," Chand said, adding that India is not just a food-secure nation, but one moving towards value addition and climate-smart agriculture.

 

The Niti Ayog member said 46 per cent of the the country's population is employed in the agricultural sector, making it the largest contributor to the Viksit Bharat mission, with significant growth observed in tier-II regions such as Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read

Betting on big data centers. | File Image

Mounting debt fuels AI data centre boom, raising fears of financial strain

[L to R] Pratik Agarwal, partner, Accel and Ashutosh Sharma, head of India ecosystem, Prosus

Accel partners with Prosus to co-invest in Indian science-led startups

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

GX Group to invest ₹500 cr in local photonics manufacturing venture

Sanjeev Verma, CEO, Black Box

IT firm Black Box targets 15% annual growth, aims for $2 bn revenue by FY29

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Tech must not be weaponised to thwart global progress: FM Sitharaman

Agriculture Commissioner Praveen Kumar Singh said the focus must be on making agriculture both productive and sustainable. Platforms like upag.gov.in are integrating agri statistics, Fasal Bima, crop yield, and Kisan Credit Card data should be used to ensure informed decision-making, he said.

Waste-to-wealth initiatives, such as converting crop residues into CBG, and schemes like KUSUM, are linking energy efficiency with crop cultivation.

"With digital agriculture and real-time intelligence, we are working to make data available in farmers' local languages, enabling every farmer to benefit from technology-driven solutions," he added.

UPL Ltd Global Corporate and Industry Affairs Sagar Kaushik said global initiatives like COP30 and the United Nations' climate agenda remind us that agriculture must be part of the climate solution, not the cause.

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd Chairman Emeritus R G Agarwal highlighted the critical role of regulation and innovation in crop protection.

Climate change has brought new challenges, and only through research and quality control can we safeguard India's food security, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rabi crops, agriculture

Rabi sowing starts on a positive, crop realisations continue to disappointpremium

Sugar sector, Agriculture, Sanjeev Chopra, Union Food Secretary, ethanol

Sugar output in India to increase 18.6% to 30.95 MT in 2025-26: ISMA

Sugar sector, Agriculture, Sanjeev Chopra, Union Food Secretary, ethanol

Sugar industry likely to get sweet reprieve amid ethanol, pricing shockspremium

PMGKAY, Food Subsidy

FY27 Budget may increase food subsidy by 7-8% to nearly ₹2.2 trillionpremium

rapeseed

Rapeseed planting to hit record high on good weather, Chinese demand

Topics : technology industry agriculture in India Development

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Exit Polls Results 2025 LIVEBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon