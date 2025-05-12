Monday, May 12, 2025 | 03:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India exports 4.24 lakh tonnes of sugar by April in current season: Aista

India exports 4.24 lakh tonnes of sugar by April in current season: Aista

Press Trust of India New Delhi
May 12 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

The sugar marketing year runs from October to September. Sugar exports for the 2024-25 marketing year in India were allowed on January 20, 2025. The total quantity permitted for export is 10 lakh tonnes.

According to the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA), mills have exported a total of 4,24,089 tonnes of sugar till April 30 of the current marketing year.

Out of which, white sugar exports were at 3.27 lakh tonne, refined sugar 77,603 tonne and raw sugar at 18,514 tonne till April of this year.

 

About 25,000 tonnes of sugar are under loading, it said.

Of the total exports undertaken so far, maximum shipments have been to Somalia at 92,758 tonnes, followed by Afghanistan at 66,927 tonnes, Sri Lanka at 60,357 tonnes, and Djibouti at 47,100 tonnes.

"Looking at the current export scenario, the AISTA expects exports of 8,00,000 tonnes of sugar out of 10,00,000 permitted by the central government," the statement said.

AISTA demanded an increase in the minimum selling price of sugar, in line with the rise in the fair and remunerative price of sugarcane for the 2025-26 season. It also urged the government to raise the procurement price of ethanol by 10 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sugar exports sugar production sugar mills Somalia

May 12 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

