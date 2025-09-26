Friday, September 26, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Shifting 16.08 mn hectares paddy land to oil palm can lower India's imports

Shifting 16.08 mn hectares paddy land to oil palm can lower India's imports

Edible oil demand-supply gap may widen to 40 mn tonnes by 2047, warns paper

Palm oil

India, the world’s largest importer of palm oil, sourced 8.9 million metric tonnes (mmt) in 2023, accounting for 21 per cent of global imports, while domestic output met less than 5 per cent of demand.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India should look to repurpose around 16.08 million hectares of marginal paddy land for oil palm cultivation and adopt a focussed strategy to improve oil palm yields from the current 2.4 tonnes per hectare to 4–5 tonnes if it wants to lower its dependence on imports, according to a white paper titled Path to Palm Oil Self-Sufficiency in India, released today.
 
The paper, prepared by Solidaridad Asia in collaboration with the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) and the Asian Palm Oil Alliance (APOA), provides a comprehensive strategy to reduce India’s heavy reliance on palm oil imports, boost domestic production, and achieve up to 50 per cent self-sufficiency by 2047.
   
While Solidaridad Asia is a civil society organisation, SEA and APOA are prominent industry bodies. The white paper also said the government should create an enabling ecosystem to support oil palm cultivation through strategic investments in rural roads, fresh fruit bunch (FFB) collection systems, and processing facilities, particularly in the North-eastern states where infrastructure gaps remain a major constraint.
 
It added that the private sector, which plays a pivotal role in the oil palm industry — owning 69 of the country’s 82 seed nurseries and operating 26 of the 32 processing mills — should be further strengthened.
 
The paper also recommended bolstering research through regional centres of the Indian Institute of Oil Palm Research (IIOPR), adoption of regenerative agriculture, and integration of certification- and practice-based models in India to improve soil health, strengthen ecosystem services, and facilitate the successful integration of smallholder farmers into value chains.

Also Read

Palm oil

India's August palm oil imports hit 1-year high on festive demand

Palm oil

Indian importers ramping up oil purchases ahead of festival season: IVPA

trade, import, export, container, shipping

Kandla Port vows to ease vessel congestion for smooth edible oil imports

Palm oil

India resumes palm oil imports as prices fall below soyoil after 5 months

oilseed

Every Indian now consumes 24 kg edible oil a year, triple the 2001 level

 
India, the world’s largest importer of palm oil, sourced 8.9 million metric tonnes (mmt) in 2023, accounting for 21 per cent of global imports, while domestic output met less than 5 per cent of demand.
 
With vegetable oil demand projected to reach 66.8 million tonnes by 2047, driven by rising incomes, urbanisation, and growing consumption of processed and packaged foods, the white paper warns of a potential 40 million tonnes supply gap if production lags.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today released a special 21st instalment of PM-KISAN income support for 2.7 million flood-affected farmers in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand. These include around 0.27 million women farmers. The support, worth about Rs 540 crore, has been released as a one-time relief to help farmers recover from the recent calamities, an official statement said.

More From This Section

Nitin Gadkari

Agri share in GDP must rise to 26% for India to be self-reliant: Gadkari

wheat

Hold 140% more wheat in buffer at start of season: Flour millers urge govt

Pralhad Joshi

Govt will 'positively' consider wheat product export demands: Pralhad Joshi

Sugar sector, Agriculture, Sanjeev Chopra, Union Food Secretary, ethanol

India's sugar sector sees sweet days ahead despite some bitter notespremium

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Centre approves procurement of major kharif pulses, oilseeds in UP, Gujarat

Topics : Palm oil imports edible oil Paddy Palm Oil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon