Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Masur production may touch record 1.6 mn tons this Rabi season: Govt

The country's masur (lentil) production is estimated to touch an all-time high of 1.6 million tonnes in the 2023-24 rabi season on higher acreage

pulses, grains, farm produce

Representational image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The country's masur (lentil) production is estimated to touch an all-time high of 1.6 million tonnes in the 2023-24 rabi season on higher acreage, according to Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh.
Masur production stood at 1.55 million tonnes in the 2022-23 rabi season, as per the official data.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Despite being the world's largest producer and consumer of pulses, India imports certain pulses, including masur and tur, to meet domestic shortages.
"This year, masur production is going to be at an all-time high. Our masur production will be the highest in the world. The acreage has increased. The dynamic is changing," Singh said at an event organised by the Global Pulse Confederation (GPC) on Friday.
In the ongoing rabi season, more area has been brought under the masur crop. The total masur acreage has increased to 1.94 million hectare as of January 12 in the ongoing rabi season, when compared to 1.83 million hectare in the year-ago period, according to the agriculture ministry data.
On the sidelines of the event, the Secretary said masur production is estimated at 1.6 million tonnes for the current rabi season.
He also mentioned that the country produces on an average 26-27 million tonnes of pulses annually. In chana and moong, the country is self-sufficient but in other pulses like tur and masur, it still imports to meet the shortages.
"While we pitch for self-reliance in pulses, we cannot ignore that for some time to come, we probably need to keep (pulses) imports running," he said.
While the government is incentivising farmers to grow more pulses, one needs to keep in mind the limited area under cultivation, he added.
Sharing how difficult it is to balance the farmers' and consumers' interests, the Secretary said, "I think we are doing ok in the last couple of years. Despite weather disturbances, we have managed to keep the prices of pulses reasonably under control".

Also Read

Sony unveils Pulse Explorer wireless earbuds, Pulse Elite wireless headset

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

Canada's lentil sales to India slow after Trudeau raises murder suspicions

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Rohit breaks Gavaskar record; surpasses Dhoni, Sehwag

CTI urges Centre to ban lentil import from Canada amid heightened tensions

India set to become largest lentil producer in 2023-24 crop yr: Official

Non-GM mustard yield only a little higher than GM mustard: Coalition

GM Mustard: Why reports of panel not considered by GEAC, SC asks Centre

Sugar firms seek court help against ban on use of cane juice for ethanol

Jeera prices halve after sowing increases on 2023 hopes, shows data

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rabi crop agriculture economy Agriculture ministry Agriculture Minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon