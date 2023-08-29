Monsoon break threatens kharif crop yields; may delay rabi sowing

Lack of rain may bring down sugar production in Maha, Karnataka: Official

Area under paddy up 4.4%, pulses down 8.3% this kharif season: Govt

No farmer needs to worry on onion issue, says minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Politics of Maharashtra heats up as govt imposes 40% export duty on onion

Soyabean crop good so far, any delay in monsoon may hit productivity: SOPA

Sowing of kharif crops picks up pace, but still 4.3% deficit YoY

Sowing of kharif crops nears end; all eyes on monsoon revival now

All eyes on the monsoon progress as kharif crops sowing starts slow

Untimely rain hits standing rabi crops in north, central and south India

The southwest monsoon has gone for an extended break over almost all parts of the country except east and Northeast India due to the impact of El Nino.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com