Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.12%)
65075.82 + 79.22
Nifty (0.19%)
19342.65 + 36.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5524.35 + 34.80
Nifty Midcap (0.34%)
38794.80 + 132.65
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
44495.25 0.60
Heatmap

Monsoon break threatens kharif crop yields; may delay rabi sowing

Standing crop in MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, among others face acute moisture stress

farmers
Premium

Representative Image

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 4:08 PM IST
Follow Us
The southwest monsoon has gone for an extended break over almost all parts of the country except east and Northeast India due to the impact of El Nino.

The bad

Also Read

India's El Nino silver lining: Resilience to poor rainfall improving

Untimely rain hits standing rabi crops in north, central and south India

All eyes on the monsoon progress as kharif crops sowing starts slow

Sowing of kharif crops nears end; all eyes on monsoon revival now

Sowing of kharif crops picks up pace, but still 4.3% deficit YoY

Soyabean crop good so far, any delay in monsoon may hit productivity: SOPA

Politics of Maharashtra heats up as govt imposes 40% export duty on onion

No farmer needs to worry on onion issue, says minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Area under paddy up 4.4%, pulses down 8.3% this kharif season: Govt

Lack of rain may bring down sugar production in Maha, Karnataka: Official

Topics : Monsoon kharif crop Rabi crops

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesToyota Rumion LaunchedStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesHappy Onam 2023Hero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceBank of Baroda-Sunny Deol RowJawan Trailer Launch

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top beautiful Mehandi designs to celebrate RakhiLIVE: Manipur assembly to meet today for first time since violence began

Economy News

World's first flex fuel car will launch in India today: Why this mattersHero Karizma XMR 210 launches today, check price, specification and more
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon