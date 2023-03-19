JUST IN
Efficient processing key for strengthening millet value chain: Official
34 more Amritpal supporters held, key aides shifted to Assam prison
New Education Policy will be implemented soon: Amit Shah in Gujarat
Will take action to stop vulgarity on OTT in the name of creativity: Thakur
CBI files FIR over irregularities in teachers' recruitment in Bengal school
Will bring out private vehicles scrapping policy: Union minister Choubey
Andhra CM disburses Rs 699 cr for students' education fee reimbursement
Education, health to get highest share in Delhi's 2023-24 budget: Official
Share of self-employed goes up after the pandemic, says NSO report
ED attaches assets worth Rs 5.21 cr of Mineral Enterprises Ltd under PMLA
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Efficient processing key for strengthening millet value chain: Official
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Untimely rain hits standing rabi crops in north, central and south India

The actual impact of the rains on crops such as wheat, mustard, etc will be known after the assessments

Topics
Rainfall | Rabi crop | farmers

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

monsoon

Widespread rains accompanied by gusty winds and hailstorm hit several districts across the North, West, Central and Southern parts of the country putting at risk the ready to harvest rabi crops.

State governments swung into action assuring farmers of compensation for the damages suffered and promised to undertake surveys to assess the loss.

The actual impact of the rains on crops such as wheat, mustard, etc will be known after the assessments.

In Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to undertake surveys to assess the loss and promptly compensate the farmers, while in Gujarat, chief minister Bupendra Patel held a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the situation, and in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, the state administration swung into action due to incessant rains and hailstorm in the main wheat-growing areas.

In Rajasthan, speaker Om Birla toured the unseasonal rain-affected regions of Bundi, while the state administration assured compensation.

In MP, wheat crop in the mail Malwa-Nimar belt as well as Gwalior and Chambal division was hit by the unseasonal rains.

In Gujarat, several parts of Kutch, Patan, Ahmedabad, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Banaskantha, Surat and other districts received more than 15 mm rainfall on Saturday evening, while 81 talukas witnessed showers in 24 hours till 6 am on Sunday, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

In Punjab, wheat growers were worried after rains lashed many parts of Punjab on Saturday, leaving farmers worried as showers accompanied by high-velocity winds flattened the wheat crop at some places in the state.

Strong winds flattened standing wheat crop at about 150 hectares of land in Mukerian, Tanda and Sham Chaurasi areas of this district, while in Muktsar also, rains and high-velocity winds flattened the wheat crop at some places. Punjab this season brought 34.90 lakh hectares of area under wheat crop with a projected output of 17 million tonnes.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rainfall

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 22:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU