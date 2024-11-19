Business Standard
Home / Industry / Agriculture / MP HC bar association not to appear for farmers accused of stubble burning

MP HC bar association not to appear for farmers accused of stubble burning

According to news reports, Madhya Pradesh ranks first in the country in burning stubble, which is making the life of people in the northern states difficult

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely

The court and the government have issued guidelines from time-to-time regarding this serious problem. | Representative Photo

Press Trust of India Jabalpur (MP)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Madhya Pradesh High Court Bar Association has decided that none of its member lawyers will fight the cases of farmers related to stubble burning citing environmental reasons.

An official of the association said stubble burning not only creates pollution, but also causes the deaths of living organisms.  President of the association advocate D K Jain said that in its executive committee meeting, discussion was held and concerns were expressed about the dangers posed to public life due to incidents of stubble burning across the country.  People are suffering from many diseases due to stubble burning. At present, the practice of burning stubble is increasing in the country, he said.  Jain said that in the interest of the country, supporting the ban on stubble burning, it has been decided that the advocates associated with the association will not appear for the accused farmers in the stubble burning cases.  According to news reports, Madhya Pradesh ranks first in the country in burning stubble, which is making the life of people in the northern states difficult.  The court and the government have issued guidelines from time-to-time regarding this serious problem. The stubble burning causes death of living organisms in the fields, which increase the fertility of the land, he said. Apart from this, the atmosphere becomes poisonous and it has an adverse effect on the health of common people, he said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

stubble burning

One tonne of burnt stubble causes 20 kg soil nitrogen loss, say scientists

stubble burning

Punjab farm fires peak as SC blasts authorities over pollution crisis

stubble burning

Farm fires reach five-year high in Rajasthan, Delhi; record low in Punjab

Pollution

Delhi pollution: Blame thermal plants, not just farmers for toxic air

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely

8,000 farm fire cases reported in Punjab in 2 months, 75% down from last yr

Topics : Stubble burning stubble burning air pollution Madhya Pradesh High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon