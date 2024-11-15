Business Standard
Reservoir water levels steady, except in North India, shows data

Despite the delayed monsoon, residual soil moisture is expected to be good

Indian reservoir, dam, water body

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

As the sowing of rabi crops picks up momentum in the coming weeks, one critical factor would be the water level in reservoirs, particularly those with irrigation potential. According to data from the Central Water Commission as on November 7, the water levels in the 155-odd reservoirs were around 86 per cent of their full reservoir levels, higher than at the same time last year and above normal levels for this period. However, the 11-odd reservoirs in northern India showed lower water levels compared to last year and were also below their normal levels. Despite the delayed monsoon, residual soil moisture is expected to be good. According to an assessment by the Ministry of Agriculture, root-zone soil moisture from October 25-31, 2024, is better or similar to the past nine-year average in states. However, it is lower than the nine-year average in the northern parts of Bihar and parts of Odisha. Post-monsoon showers until November 15 have been nearly 9 per cent below average.    
Topics : rabi sowing Agriculture water reservoirs

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

