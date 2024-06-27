Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Over 80,000 Tripura farmers impacted by natural disasters will get aid

A total of 58,200 farmers were affected in November last year, while 20,078 farmers were affected in December last year

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

The farmers will also separately get compensated under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana and that money will be credited within 15 days, state Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Agartala
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Over 80,000 farmers in Tripura who have been affected by natural disasters will be given financial assistance amounting to Rs 23.61 crore, state Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.
A total of 58,200 farmers were affected in November last year, while 20,078 farmers were affected in December last year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In May, another spell of disaster affected 2,134 farmers, he said.
"The Agriculture Department after carrying out an extensive survey, submitted a report before the Revenue Department seeking Rs 14.58 crore to compensate the affected farmers. The Horticulture Department also separately conducted surveys," Nath said.
 
"The government has sanctioned a total of Rs 23.61 crore, excluding Rs 44.60 lakh to be given under the Fasal Bima Yojana. The compensation will be given to the farmers at a programme in Julaibari on July 4," he added.
The government will pay an assistance of Rs 8,500 per hectare, Nath said.
The farmers will also separately get compensated under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana and that money will be credited within 15 days, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tripura Natural Disasters

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon