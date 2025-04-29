Punjab's ban on hybrid paddy seeds draws flak from seed industry

The Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) has strongly criticised an order of the Punjab state government banning the use of hybrid paddy seeds, saying that the decision could dent farmers’ income by as much as Rs 8,000–10,000 per acre.
“Hybrid rice consistently delivers five to six quintals higher productivity per acre, with better water efficiency. By blocking these seeds, the state is effectively writing off roughly one month’s income of a small farmer’s earnings,” Ajai Rana, chairman of the Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) and chairman, CII North Region Agriculture Committee, and a noted seed expert, said.
The Punjab state government, in an order issued on April 7, 2025, has banned the cultivation of hybrid rice varieties for the upcoming paddy transplantation season.
The state government argued that some hybrid paddy varieties have been banned on concerns over groundwater depletion and allegations of poor milling recovery.
However, industry experts said that hybrid rice varieties are more water-efficient and that milling recovery is at par with varieties approved by the Punjab state.
Rice farmers across states have reported higher yield benefits of hybrid rice, and these higher income claims are based on years of scientific trials and farmers’ field data, the seed experts said.
"Hybrid rice varieties are scientifically validated and government-notified. They offer higher yields, conserve water, and reduce stubble burning," said Rana. "By banning these varieties, farmers are being denied the opportunity to increase their income and contribute to sustainable agriculture."
FSII has filed side-by-side milling results from Punjab Agriculture University, ICAR multi-location trials, and the IRRI Grain Quality Lab: hybrids posted 70–72.5 per cent total milling recovery and more than 60 per cent head rice, comfortably above Food Corporation of India norms.
FSII has also filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging the state's decision. The hearing is scheduled for later this month.
“The ban’s timing is particularly concerning, as the kharif 2025 sowing season approaches. Farmers and seed dealers are left in a state of uncertainty, potentially leading to significant economic losses,” Rana said.