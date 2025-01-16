Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / UP sugar mills want status-quo on SAP due to rising cost of production

UP sugar mills want status-quo on SAP due to rising cost of production

Sugar season runs from October to September

Sugar mills

UP is one of India’s largest sugarcane-producing states in the country and home to the largest number of private sugar mills in the country. (File Image)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid murmurs of discontentment among farmers, private sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh have approached the state government not to implement any further hike in advised price (SAP) for cane for the 2024-25 season as falling recovery rates have significantly pushed up their production costs.
 
Sugar season runs from October to September.
 
Sources said the sugar mills in the private sector, which constitute bulk of the state’s annual sugar production said in the current 2024-25 sugar season recovery has dropped by a steep 0.3-1.0 per cent which has pushed up their production cost by an average Rs 140 per quintal (assuming average recovery drop to be 0.4 per cent).
   
The millers also said that while one hand production costs have risen on the other hand there has not been any significant rise in sugar prices till the end of December 2024 as compared to the same period last year.
 
Recovery rate is the quantum of sugar derived after processing a definite weight of sugarcane.

Also Read

Chart

Hindenburg's Nate Anderson: Man who 'shook empires that needed shaking'

Economic growth, GDP

Indian economy likely to grow between 6.5-6.9% in FY26, says Ficci

Binod Kumar

Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank get new chief executive officers

Axis Bank, Axis

Axis Bank's Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 4% to Rs 6,034 crore

Indian Railways, trains for lower income groups

Train delays declined 8% in 2024; late run by Vande Bharat rose 21%

 
UP, along with Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand have their own price at which sugar mills have to purchase cane from farmers which is called SAP.
 
In the 2023-24 sugar season, the Uttar Pradesh government had raised the state advised price (SAP) of all sugarcane varieties by Rs 20 per quintal to Rs 370 for early sown varieties.
 
UP is one of India’s largest sugarcane-producing states in the country and home to the largest number of private sugar mills in the country.
 
Of the total 120 sugar mills in UP, the private sector leads with roughly 93 plants, followed by the cooperative sector with 24 units and UP State Sugar Corporation (UPSSC) with 3 units.
 
Nearly 5 million farm households are directly associated with sugarcane farming in UP and cane by-products including sugar, ethanol, molasses etc generate an annual economy of over Rs 50,000 crore in the state.
 
Meanwhile, the UP Sugar Mills Association (UPSMA) in their representation to the state government also said that SAP should also not be raised as the minimum sale price of sugar has not been revised since 2019 that has made the cost of availing loans against it higher. 
 
On the increase in production cost, the millers said production costs have also risen due to low rate of transport rebate being allowed despite much higher increase in freight cost.
 
The millers also said that another reason for increase in the cost of production of sugar is the low administrative price for molasses reserved for the country in comparison to its real market price which leads to mills losing around Rs 110 for each tonne of cane crushed.
 
The salary burden on sugar mills has also increased by almost 12 per cent due to implementation of wage board settlement.
 
The cost of inputs like consumables such as lubricants have also increased which has further pushed up production cost and packaging costs have risen due to mandatory jute packaging norms.
 
“In view of all these it is strongly requested to keep the State Advised Price (SAP) of sugarcane unchanged for 2024-25 as the industry is in no position to afford another hike in costs,” the UPSMA letter said.

More From This Section

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

Any subsidy given to farm sector must directly reach farmers: V-P Dhankhar

soybean

Centre procures record 1.37 mn tonnes of soybean under MSP scheme

Saffron, Kesar

Kashmir's saffron farmers experiment indoor cultivation amid climate change

Turmeric

Price fluctuations, export standards key hurdles for turmeric mkt: Report

Wheat and potato farmers across the northern belt of the country are in a bind. The ongoing shortage of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), among other problems, has doubled their cost of inputs.

Wheat sowing up 1.38% to 32 million hectare in 2024-25 rabi season

Topics : UP sugar mills UP sugar production UP Sugar industry sugar production Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon