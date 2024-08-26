Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Uttar Pradesh government plans clusters to meet farm exports target

Uttar Pradesh government plans clusters to meet farm exports target

The state government plans to leverage the Centre's Rs 1,800 crore Clean Plant Programme to enhance the quality of horticultural exports

A few weeks ago, the Ministry of Agriculture uploaded on its website a draft policy on Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), which, among other things, calls for a special subset within the primary sector lending norms of banks to make lending to FPO

Representative Picture

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh government is targeting farm exports of Rs 50,000 crore in the next three-four years with export-oriented agricultural and horticultural clusters.

Currently, the state’s annual farm export is around Rs 20,000 crore.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The state government plans to leverage the Centre’s Rs 1,800 crore Clean Plant Programme to enhance the quality of horticultural exports. Key export crops will include mangoes, non-basmati rice, Indian gooseberry (amla), and bananas.

In 2022-23, India harvested 355 million tonnes (mt) of horticulture crops whereas the export value of fresh fruits and vegetables reached Rs 15,000 crore in 2023-24. Recent developments, such as Canada granting conditional market access for Indian horticultural products, are expected to further support these efforts.

Recently, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the establishment of 100 export-oriented horticulture clusters in the next five years.  With nine distinct climate zones, fertile Indo-Gangetic plains, and abundant water resources, Uttar Pradesh is well-positioned to benefit from central schemes, a senior official in the Uttar Pradesh government said.

“Recognising the transformative potential of cluster farming, the state is upgrading existing agricultural clusters along with creating new ones for a range of fruits and crops,” he said.

More From This Section

Sugarcane

Sugar industry fears new norms likely to bring back old restrictions

PremiumDr Harikrishna Kulaveerasingam, Head In-Charge of Research and Development at Sime Darby Plantation Malaysia

India's palm oil output may face winter chill: Malaysian scientist

Sugar

Govt plans to review 6-decade-old sugar production, pricing norms

A farmer sprays pesticides at a mustard field, in Kamrup district of Assam, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

FSSAI emphasises need to prohibit use of pesticides to ensure food safety

food inflation

Food inflation likely to drop in coming months on good harvest: Govt report


Additionally, the state is upgrading districts under flagship One District One Product (ODOP) farming for grading, packing, branding, and marketing through Common Facility Centres (CFCs).

Also, agricultural goods are being transported via the inland waterway from Prayagraj to Haldia. The state plans to extend this route to Ayodhya to benefit farmers in the Central and Eastern regions of the state. The upcoming Jewar International Airport is also expected to boost farm exports from the western region of the state.

T Damodaran, director of Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture (CISH), said the institute had established clusters for the Dasheri and Chaunsa mango varieties in Lucknow and western Uttar Pradesh, benefitting around 4,000 orchardists.

The initiative is part of the Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Growth and Rural Enterprises Ecosystem Strengthening, a collaboration between World Bank and the state government with a budget outlay of Rs 4,000 crore.

For the first time, a consignment of 5 tonnes of Dasheri mangoes from Malihabad (Lucknow) was exported to the United States.

Also Read

PremiumIn the power corridors of Lucknow, speculation is rife about friction between UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (left) and his Deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya. (PHOTO: PTI)

A chance for Adityanath to prove his mettle, once again in Uttar Pradesh

Exam, National exam

Over 657,000 appear on day 2 of UP constable recruitment exam; 20 arrested

PremiumPhoto: Shutterstock

UP govt offers 200 acres in Greater Noida to Ducati for racetrack

real estate

Uttar Pradesh's commercial realty grew 10% in FY24 to Rs 3.29 trn

Supreme court

SC adjourns hearing Ansari bail plea in case relating to illegal jail meet

Topics : Uttar Pradesh government farmers Agriculture Horticulture exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon