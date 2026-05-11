Monday, May 11, 2026 | 07:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Wheat production to surpass last year's level, says Shivraj Chouhan

Wheat production to surpass last year's level, says Shivraj Chouhan

The agriculture ministry had projected a wheat production of 120.21 million tonnes in 2025-26 prior to unseasonal rains, higher than last year's actual output

wheat production

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 7:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said the country's wheat production in the ongoing 2025-26 crop year (July-June) is likely to surpass last year's 117.94 million tonne despite localised damage caused due to unseasonal rainfall and hailstorms.

"We believe wheat production to be better than last year," Chouhan told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

The crop is good and there would be a record procurement, he added.

Harvesting of wheat -- the main rabi (winter) crop - is almost completed in major growing states. Its procurement is in full swing.  The agriculture ministry had projected a wheat production of 120.21 million tonnes in 2025-26 prior to unseasonal rains, higher than last year's actual output.

 

However, the Roller Flour Millers' Federation of India (RFFI) projected on April 14 that output would decline marginally, factoring in recent weather damage.

Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra sought to bridge the gap between the two estimates. "While the federation has estimated wheat production of 110 million tonnes, the figure given by the agriculture ministry prior to the rainfall is 120 million tonnes. The reality will be somewhere between 110 and 120 million tonnes," he had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rise of India's agritech defies funding winter

Rajasthan govt signs ₹1,679 crore agricultural MoUs ahead of GRAM-2026premium

fertilisers

Agrochemical industry opposes curbs on Paraquat, Carbosulfan usage

agrochem fertiliser chemical agriculture farmer

IBA calls for 10% manure blending with fertilisers to save $2 bn imports

Farmer suicides drop 1.2% in 2024; farm labourers also dip, shows report

Farmer suicides drop 1.2% in 2024; farm labourers also dip, shows report

Representative Picture

Millers welcome sugarcane FRP hike; farmers say ₹10 rise too meagre

Topics : wheat Wheat production Shivraj Singh Chouhan Industry News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 11 2026 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

PBKS vs DC LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayBank of Baroda Q4 ResultsJewellery Stocks TodayJSW Energy Q4 ResultsPVR Inox Q4 ResultsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance