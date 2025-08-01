Friday, August 01, 2025 | 07:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Volvo Cars India forecasts flat 2025 sales, eyes growth in future years

Volvo Cars India forecasts flat 2025 sales, eyes growth in future years

Volvo Cars India anticipates flat sales growth in 2025 due to a combination of macroeconomic challenges and forex fluctuations but remains optimistic about 2026 and 2027

Volvo

Volvo is bringing the EX30 electric vehicle to India by the end of 2025. The car will be produced locally as a completely knocked-down unit. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Swedish car giant Volvo Cars India expects flat sales growth in 2025 due to a combination of factors, including forex rates and macroeconomic conditions.
 
Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director of Volvo Car India said “We had anticipated this year to be a modest growth year, and it's progressing in that direction. It is a combination of macro and micro factors.” Volvo had sold 1860 cars in India in 2024 calendar. 
 
“Forex creates one challenge. This whole year we have lived with a lot of uncertainties—whether it is geopolitics or forex. So, we are in a bit of a fluid situation now,” he said, adding that, due to these factors, this year is expected to be challenging. However, he expressed optimism that the festive season would bring some good news and that things would improve.
   
“As it stands today, we will have a flattish or low growth,” he said, adding that 2026 and 2027 would be better years, and they are preparing for those.
 
Volvo Cars did not share their 2024 calendar year sales figures. 

Also Read

Volvo

Volvo Cars picks HCLTech as strategic partner for engineering services

Volvo

Volvo Cars to cut 3,000 jobs amid EV slump, high costs and tariff woes

Volvo

Volvo Cars CEO vows to produce more cars in US as Trump announces tariffs

Jyoti Malhotra, MD, Volvo Car India

Luxury car market may double by 2030: Volvo Cars India MD Jyoti Malhotrapremium

rbi reserve bank of india

Banks park ₹1.7 trn at 7-day VRRR auction as banks roll over matured amountpremium

 
On Friday, Volvo launched the new XC60, following the launch of the XC90 in March. The XC60 is a global bestseller, and India will now have a rejuvenated version of the car. The mild-hybrid vehicle will be priced at Rs 71.9 lakh.
 
When asked if the segment between Rs 50-90 lakh is seeing increased competition with the entry of Tesla and MG’s premium vehicles, Malhotra said that competition is always welcome. He also added that "premiumness" is not determined by price but by various luxury features and the brand’s overall offerings.
 
Volvo is bringing the EX30 electric vehicle to India by the end of 2025. The car will be produced locally as a completely knocked-down unit. EVs accounted for 25 percent of Volvo’s overall India sales in 2024.
 
Malhotra believes the penetration of EVs is likely to grow further in India. “The government is clearly focusing on electrification, or battery EVs, and not really on hybrids. Electrification of the luxury market will continue too. The mass market has also improved from 2 percent to over 4 percent, but the luxury market has grown at a much higher level.”
 
The share of EVs in the luxury segment rose from 7 percent in January–May 2024 to 11 percent during the same period in 2025, marking a 66 percent growth in the electric luxury segment.

More From This Section

Cars

July PV dispatches flat amid high inventory, festive season to boost demand

Tata Motors

Tata Motors to raise €1 bn via equity, stake sale to fund Iveco deal

Tata Motors

Daewoo deal helped us understand how to compete: Tata Motors exec

Tata Motors

Tata Motors to acquire Iveco's non-defence business for €3.8 billion

EVs, China EV, electric cars, Electric vehicles

Your electric car runs on data but how safe is it from cyberattacks?

Topics : Volvo Cars Care sales growth Electric Vehicles Volvo automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon