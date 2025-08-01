Friday, August 01, 2025 | 02:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Auto / Daewoo deal helped us understand how to compete: Tata Motors exec

Daewoo deal helped us understand how to compete: Tata Motors exec

TaMo plans to tap into premium customer segments and cohorts of Iveco which complements its current positioning

Tata Motors

Tata Motors intends to retain Iveco’s brand identity. | Representational

Sohini Das Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 2:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A little over two decades ago, Tata Motors had acquired Daewoo Commercial Vehicle Company in 2004. 
 
"The Daewoo acquisition helped us understand how to compete with global CV giants, as Daewoo operates in a market alongside players like Daimler, Volvo, and Traton,” Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors said, adding that the Korean acquisition helped to develop capability of cross-cultural integration and synergy projects, which will be of significant use and benefit when they start employing that template on a much larger scale in the future. 
 
For example, all of Daewoo’s medium and heavy-duty trucks use a cabin developed in India and jointly adapted for the Korean market. "Even our entry into the light-duty segment there was built on Indian-developed aggregates.With that experience, we’ve built strong capabilities in cross-cultural integration and collaborative product development, and we intend to scale significantly as we begin our journey with Iveco,” Wagh said.
   
TaMo plans to tap into premium customer segments and cohorts of Iveco which complements its current positioning. Drawing from its JLR experience, Tata Motors intends to retain Iveco’s brand identity, customer interface, and distribution channels as independent to preserve market-specific strengths.

Topics : Tata Motors Tata-Daewoo commercial vehicle

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 2:27 AM IST

