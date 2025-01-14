Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / 64% of consumers likely to choose EV as their next vehicle: TCS study

64% of consumers likely to choose EV as their next vehicle: TCS study

Among the challenges, cost of vehicles, maintenance, charging time, charging infrastructure, and range were identified as key factors influencing consumer decisions when considering purchasing an EV

EV, ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

More than 6 out of 10 consumers are likely to consider electric vehicles (EVs) for their next purchase, a new study by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) revealed. The study, titled TCS Future-Ready eMobility Study 2025, highlighted that 2025 will be the year of EVs.
 
Consumers under 35 are the most likely to consider buying EVs, while most consumers within the 18-35 age bracket were satisfied with the current choice of EVs available for sale, as per the study.
 
The study surveyed over 1,300 global EV stakeholders, including manufacturers, charging infrastructure builders, commercial fleet adopters, influencers, and consumers. The respondents were spread across North America (USA, Canada), the United Kingdom and Ireland, Continental Europe, and the APAC region (China, India, Japan, ANZ).
   
Among the challenges, cost of vehicles and maintenance, charging time, charging infrastructure, and range were identified as key factors influencing consumer decisions when considering purchasing an EV.
 
The study added that 72 per cent of charging infrastructure builders believed there was a high likelihood of significant consolidation in the form of mergers, acquisitions, buyouts, etc., among their companies. They cited economic viability, scalability, and greater profitability as the top reasons driving consolidation.

Also Read

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

Cash cow: TCS dividend to Tata Sons nears Rs 25,000 cr in FY25 so far

PremiumMilind Lakkad, chief human resource officer (CHRO)

We're confident of hiring 40,000 freshers from campuses this year: TCS CHRO

Samir Seksaria, Seksaria, Samir

TCS expects margin benefits as BSNL deal tapers, says CFO Samir Seksaria

TCS, Tata Consultancy

TCS expects retail, manufacturing revival after banking recovery, says CFO

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

Most brokerages bullish on TCS post Q3; CLSA upgrades to 'Outperform'

 
EV consumers ranked battery range as the feature they most wanted to see improved in EVs. Similarly, 90 per cent of EV manufacturers and 84 per cent of EV influencers said battery technology improvements would have the greatest impact on EV design and performance in the near term, optimising range and charging speed.
 
Reflecting on the shifting consumer mindset, Anupam Singhal, president, manufacturing, TCS, said, “While nearly two-thirds of consumers are open to choosing electric for their next vehicle, manufacturers face challenges like advancing battery technology, complex vehicle designs, and production economics.”    CONSUMER INSIGHTS: 
64% Consumers likely to choose EV as their next vehicle
60% Charging infrastructure was a major challenge
56% Ready to pay up to $40K for an EV compared to a conventional vehicle
41% Acceptable EV range on a single charge is 200-300 miles
81% Rebates/Discounts most likely to persuade to switch to an EV
70% Cost of vehicle & maintenance remain biggest purchase factors
  INDUSTRY INSIGHTS: 
90% Manufacturers say battery tech improvements will have large impact on design and performance of EVs
74% Manufacturers believe Charging infrastructure remains the biggest obstacle limiting EV market growth
72% EV charging infrastructure players are expecting significant mergers
55% EV manufacturers are investing in R&D for battery technology advancements
78% EV manufacturers investing in R&D to reduce vehicle cost
63% EV influencers said achieving net-zero goals & reducing carbon footprint is their primary motivation for EV adoption
   

More From This Section

Passenger vehicle, cars

India's PV segment posts record sales of 4.3 mn units in 2024: Siam

cars, automobile sector, automobile industry, car

Automobile dispatches grow 12% in 2024 driven by consumer sentiment: Siam

Tarun Garg, chief operating officer of Hyundai Motor India (HMIL)

Hyundai Motor India expects passenger EV market to double in 2 years

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

Luxury electric vehicle retail sales in 2024 clock 6.7% growth: Fada

PremiumSplendor, Hero

Motorcycle diaries: Hero Splendor reigns supreme, siblings lose ground

Topics : TCS Electric Vehicles Auto industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon