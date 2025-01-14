Business Standard

India's PV segment posts record sales of 4.3 mn units in 2024: Siam

Utility vehicle sales were up by almost 17 per cent to 2.7 mn units, while passenger cars dipped by 14.4 per cent to 1.37 mn units

Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

The passenger vehicle (PV) segment, which comprises cars, utility vehicles, and vans, posted a 4.2 per cent growth in the 2024 calendar year to 4.3 mn units, the highest ever, riding on the back of SUV sales.
 
Utility vehicle sales were up by almost 17 per cent to 2.7 mn units, while passenger cars dipped by 14.4 per cent to 1.37 mn units.
 
PV wholesales saw a strong 10 per cent growth in December when OEMs offered discounts and focused on liquidating inventory before the start of 2025.
 
Shailesh Chandra, president, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), said, “2024 has been reasonably good for the auto industry. Positive consumer sentiments and the country’s macroeconomic stability helped in propelling reasonable growth for the sector across vehicle segments. This year, growth has been primarily driven by the two-wheeler segment, which grew by 14.5 per cent in 2024 compared to the previous year, posting sales of 19.5 mn units.”
   
“In addition, passenger vehicles and three-wheelers posted their highest ever sales in a calendar year. Passenger vehicles grew by 4.2 per cent in 2024 compared to last year, with sales of around 4.3 mn units. Three-wheelers posted a growth of 6.8 per cent in 2024 compared to the previous year, with sales of 730,000 units. However, commercial vehicles posted a slight degrowth of (-) 2.7 per cent in 2024 compared to last year, posting sales of 950,000 units, though signs of growth are visible in Q3 of 2024-25,” he added.

As for the October–December quarter, PVs, commercial vehicles (CVs), and three-wheelers posted their highest ever sales for Q3.
 
Rajesh Menon, director general, SIAM, said, “Passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and three-wheelers posted their highest ever sales for Q3. Two-wheelers also posted their second-highest sales for Q3. Passenger vehicles grew by 4.5 per cent in Q3 of 2024-25, with sales of 1.06 million units compared to the previous year. Three-wheelers grew by 0.2 per cent in Q3 of 2024-25, with sales of 189,000 units. Two-wheelers grew by 3 per cent in this quarter compared to last year, posting sales of 4.9 million units, while commercial vehicles grew by 1.2 per cent in Q3 compared to Q3 of last year, with sales of 238,000 units.”
 
In the month of December, however, two-wheeler sales fell by 8.8 per cent as motorcycles dipped by 15 per cent, and three-wheelers grew by 3.5 per cent.

Topics : passenger vehicle sales Passenger Vehicles Auto industry India

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

