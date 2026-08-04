Auto firms comfortable with V2V rollout after longer implementation window

V2V systems enable vehicles to exchange real-time safety information with nearby vehicles, including speed, position, direction of movement and acceleration. The technology can provide warnings in situations such as sudden braking, collision risks, unsafe lane changes and approaching emergency vehicles, helping improve road safety.

Senior auto executives told Business Standard, on condition of anonymity, that their primary concern with the proposed rules was not the technology itself but the time available to implement it across vehicle platforms. They said a shorter window could have created difficulties in sourcing semiconductor chips and other components required for the systems, which remain expensive and constrained globally.

A senior executive said the industry had sought adequate preparation time, as integrating the technology would require coordination between vehicle manufacturers and suppliers. A compressed schedule, the executive added, could have resulted in higher costs being passed on to customers.

In a draft notification issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) proposed that vehicles under categories L, M and N — including two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, buses and commercial vehicles — manufactured from October 1, 2028, will have to be equipped with V2V communication systems conforming to AIS-230.

AIS-230 specifies the technical, functional, performance and security requirements for V2V systems installed in vehicles operating on Indian roads. The standard covers factory-fitted On-Board Units using Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology in the 5.875 GHz to 5.925 GHz frequency band.

Executives said the October 2028 rollout provides companies the required time to develop sourcing arrangements, complete validation and testing, and align the technology with future vehicle launches.

The transition will also require significant participation from the component industry.

“Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication systems becoming mandatory from October 2028 marks an important step in the evolution of India's connected mobility ecosystem. OEMs will play a critical role by integrating V2V capabilities into vehicle platforms from the design stage, while component manufacturers will drive innovation in communication modules, sensors, electronic control units, embedded software, cybersecurity and system integration,” said Suresh D, Group CTO and CEO, Spark Minda Technical Centre.

Industry stakeholders said interoperability between vehicles from different manufacturers and common communication protocols will be critical for the technology to work effectively at scale.

“The success of V2V communication will depend on how effectively the ecosystem is implemented at scale. This includes ensuring interoperability across different OEM platforms, standardising communication protocols, strengthening telecom coverage, and creating a secure framework for real-time data exchange,” said Vimal Singh SV, founder and CEO, ReadyAssist.

The draft rules also state that vehicles fitted with V2V communication systems from October 2027 will have to comply with AIS-230 requirements. This will allow early adoption of the technology while ensuring that different manufacturers follow common technical standards.