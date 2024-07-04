Bajaj Auto to unveil world's first CNG bike: What we know so far

Leading two-wheeler maker, Bajaj Auto is gearing up to launch the world’s first bike that will run on both Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and petrol. The launch event is scheduled for July 5 and will be held at the automaker’s recreational facility in Pune. The event will be presided over by Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Key features of Bajaj’s CNG bike Bajaj Auto is introducing a groundbreaking motorcycle that will run on petrol and CNG. The bike is speculated to be called the Freedom 125, as the name had been accidentally leaked by the automaker on its website earlier and shared through media reports. Based on these reports, here are the features that the Freedom 125 is expected to have. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bajaj’s CNG bike: Fuel efficiency and practicality

The CNG bike will be designed to be fuel-efficient and practical, making it a cost-effective alternative to traditional petrol bikes. The dual-fuel system, which includes separate switches for petrol and CNG, is expected to cut running costs by half.

Bajaj’s CNG bike: Engine and variants

The bike falls within the 100cc-125cc segment, with the ‘125’ likely indicating the engine displacement. It remains unclear whether the engine is based on an existing platform or is entirely new. According to one report by NDTV, Bajaj plans to offer two variants of the Freedom 125 – a regular model and a premium model, the latter featuring more colour options and additional features.

Design of Bajaj’s new CNG bike

The Freedom 125 will feature a round LED headlight and a practical flat seat. It is expected to compete with other 125cc bikes in the market, and Bajaj is likely to price it competitively while ensuring it comes equipped with a good set of features.

Bajaj’s CNG bike: Target audience and market

The automaker aims to provide an affordable solution for customers. According to a report by Zee Business, Bajaj Auto is targeting customers earning between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000 per month. Bike retailer BikeDekho estimates its cost to be around Rs 80,000.

The dual-fuel capability of the CNG bike is designed to ease the financial burden caused by rising petrol prices. Despite an additional cost of Rs 15,000 over the petrol variant, the CNG bike promises an annual fuel cost saving of around Rs 13,000.

Bajaj’s CNG bike: Global expansion

In addition to the Indian market, Bajaj Auto plans to export the CNG bike to six countries, including Bangladesh, Egypt, and Tanzania.

The unveiling of Bajaj Auto’s first CNG bike marks a significant milestone for the Indian automaker and the two-wheeler industry at large. With its dual-fuel system, this bike is set to offer a highly economical and practical transportation solution, both in India and abroad.



