Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 09:45 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Auto Expo / News / Skoda Kylaq shines with 5-star safety rating & top child protection scores

Skoda Kylaq shines with 5-star safety rating & top child protection scores

The Skoda Kylaq scored 30.88/32 points in adult occupant protection and 45/49 points in child occupant protection in the Bharat New Car Assessment Program crash tests

Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq

Shubham Parashar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

There is more to luxury than what the new Skoda Kylaq offers. This subcompact SUV has not only impressed with its sleek design and performance but has also earned top marks in safety. The Kylaq scored a perfect 5-star rating in both adult and child occupant protection in the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP) crash tests. Scoring 30.88/32 points for adult protection and 45/49 points for child protection, it stands out as the best-performing ICE-powered sub-four-metre SUV in BNCAP tests to date.
 
Bharat New Car Assessment Program tested the top-end Kylaq Prestige variant but says that the ratings are applicable for the entire Kylaq line-up, including the Classic, Signature, and Signature+ variants.
 
 
Crash test performance
 
In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, it scored 15.04/16 points. The report mentions that the protection provided to the driver’s head, neck and right leg region was ‘good’ while it was ‘adequate’ for the chest area. For the front passenger, protection was good for the head, neck, chest area, and legs. In the side movable deformable barrier test, it secured 15.84/16 points showing ‘good’ protection to the head and lower back area while managing an ‘adequate’ rating for the upper back. It also got a ‘good’ rating in the side pole impact test.
 
Top marks in child safety

Also Read

Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e score full 5-star crash test rating by Bharat NCAP

Lotus Emira

Lotus Emira makes a stunning debut in India with a Rs 3.22 crore price tag

Eicher Trucks

Bharat Mobility Expo: Eicher Trucks and Buses launches Eicher Pro X Range

MG M9

MG M9 MPV debuts at Bharat Mobility Expo, launch set for March 2025

MG Cyberster

MG Cyberster debuts at Bharat Mobility Expo with 503 bhp and AWD setup

 
In the case of Child Occupant Protection, Kylaq got 45/49 points. It got a full 24/24 points in the dynamic test and 12/12 in the CRS installation assessment. In vehicle assessment, it scored 9/13. Both the 18-month-old and the 3-year-old child dummies were tested in rearward-facing child seats.
 
Comprehensive safety features
 
The Skoda Kylaq comes equipped with six airbags, three-point seatbelts with reminders for all passengers, Electronic Stability Control and ISOFIX anchors for rear outboard seats as standard fitments. It also complies with AIS-100 pedestrian protection norms but misses out on Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features.

More From This Section

Hyundai Creta Electric

Hyundai Creta Electric launched: Starting at Rs 17.99L, up to 473 km range

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara electric SUV unveiled at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Jeep Meridian Limited

Jeep India reintroduces Meridian Limited (O) 4x4 for off-road adventures

Porsche to unveil Macan EV and 3 new models at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Porsche to unveil Macan EV and 3 new models at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Bharat Mobility Global Expo

All eyes on EV launches, Chinese 'presence' at expanded Auto Expo

Topics : Auto Expo Skoda Auto industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon