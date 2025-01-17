Business Standard

Lotus Emira makes a stunning debut in India with a Rs 3.22 crore price tag

The new Lotus Emira is the British automaker's only ICE model in India, on sale as a completely built unit. It's a lightweight mid-engine sports car joining the Electre electric SUV in India

Lotus Emira

Lotus Emira

Shubham Parashar
Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

The Lotus Emira has made its debut in India, at an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.22 crore for its base Turbo variant. This sleek mid-engine sports car is more than just a stunning visual — it’s the brand’s only internal combustion engine (ICE) offering in India, imported as a completely built unit (CBU).
 
Joining its electric sibling, the Electre SUV, the Emira comes with two engine options in India – a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged AMG unit, and the Toyota-sourced supercharged 3.5-litre V6 engine. The 2.0-litre unit comes in two states of tune – 360 bhp and 430 Nm in the Turbo variant and 400 bhp and 480 Nm in the Turbo SE trim. The V6 belts out 400 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque. Both iterations of the Emira have their engines mounted transversely, powering the rear axle. The Toyota-sourced engine is available with both a 6-speed manual and an automatic gearbox, while the 2.0-litre AMG mill is only available with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT).
 
 
The Emira tips the scale at 1,405 kg and the Turbo SE trim featuring launch control does the 0-100 kmph sprint in four seconds, in-turn clocking a top speed of 290 kmph.
 
The Lotus Emira is one of the sportiest-looking cars in its segment, taking design inspiration from the Lotus Evija. The massive intakes on the sides, short overhangs, and bulky haunches are some of its defining features. At the rear, the flat C-shaped LED taillight clusters are conjoined by an LED brake light, which sits well above the rear vents and the dual exhaust.
 
Lotus is also offering customisation options with the wheel finishes and exterior styling. The Emira Turbo and V6 come standard in Vivid Red, while the Turbo SE is offered in Zinc Grey. The 20-inch Satin Grey wheels are exclusive to the Turbo SE variant.
 
Inside, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto takes centre stage. There’s also a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. It also gets other bells and whistles like a multifunction steering wheel, a 10-channel premium audio system from KEF, optional 12-way-adjustable sports seats, cruise control, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features.
 

