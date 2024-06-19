TaMo announces third price hike for CVs in 2024 amid rising commodity costs

The Indian commercial vehicle industry is expected to face a decline of 4-7 per cent in wholesale volumes for FY25 according to rating agency ICRA.

Tata Motors , India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, said it will raise prices of its commercial vehicles (CV) by 2 per cent effective July 1, 2024, to offset the impact of rising commodity prices. This is the third time this year that Tata Motors has raised prices for its commercial vehicles.

Earlier in January of this year, the price for CV was raised by 3 per cent due to the residual impact of past input costs, and was applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles. Similarly, in April, the price was increased by 2 per cent to offset lingering impacts of past input costs. Together, since the start of this year, the automotive giant has hiked the prices by 7 per cent for commercial vehicles.

The Indian commercial vehicle industry is expected to face a decline of 4-7 per cent in wholesale volumes for FY25 according to rating agency ICRA. This expected decline follows a period of muted growth and is influenced by a high base effect from previous financial years, as well as a predicted slowdown in economic activities due to the upcoming general elections in 2024. Infrastructure projects, crucial drivers of commercial vehicle demand, are likely to be impacted by the anticipated downturn.