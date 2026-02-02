Monday, February 02, 2026 | 12:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Domestic PV wholesales rise 12.6% in January on GST rate cut boost

Domestic PV wholesales rise 12.6% in January on GST rate cut boost

Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales rose sharply in January, supported by GST tailwinds and improved demand, though automakers flagged production constraints and rising cost pressures

car sales, passenger vehicle

Maruti Suzuki’s domestic PV wholesales stood at 174,529 units in January, registering a marginal year-on-year growth of 0.5 per cent

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales in India increased by 12.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in January to around 455,000 units, supported by improved demand following the Goods and Services Tax rate cuts implemented in September.
 
Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer for marketing and sales at Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), said the impact of the revised GST regime continues to support demand, though the sustainability of this trend will become clearer over the next few months. He noted MSIL’s dealer inventory levels are currently low, with only about three days of physical stock available.
 
MSIL recorded a 25 per cent year-on-year increase in bookings to 275,000 units in January. However, the company is facing production constraints and is currently unable to fully meet demand. Banerjee, during a video press conference, said MSIL is operating additional shifts, including work on Sundays and holidays, to address the situation. He added that production constraints are expected to persist for a few more months until a new production line becomes operational.
   
According to Banerjee, the industry’s domestic PV wholesales stood at 450,000–455,000 units in January 2026 as compared to 404,000 units sold in January 2025. 

Also Read

GST revenues November 2025, India GST collection slowdown, GST compensation cess dip, GST rate rationalisation impact, indirect tax revenues India, festive demand GST, imports GST growth, GST refunds decline, ICRA Aditi Nayar GST outlook, consumption

Gross GST collection rises 6.2% to over ₹1.93 trillion in January

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

Maruti Suzuki hits over 4-month low; stock down 18% from January high

M NAGARAJU, secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance | (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

PSBs are setting benchmarks for the India's BFSI sector, says M Nagarajupremium

Arnab Banerjee, MD & CEO, CEAT Limited

Too early to say small car demand will sustain GST cuts: Ceat MD & CEO

Ceat, Ceat Tyres

Ceat Q3FY26 results: Profit soars 60% to ₹156 crore, revenue up 26%

 
Banerjee said his earlier estimate of 6–7 per cent YoY growth for the domestic PV industry in calendar year 2026 may need to be reassessed in light of rising commodity prices and geopolitical developments. He added that while MSIL aims to absorb part of the increase in input costs, price increases may be unavoidable beyond a certain point.
 
Maruti Suzuki’s domestic PV wholesales stood at 174,529 units in January, registering a marginal year-on-year growth of 0.5 per cent.
 
Hyundai Motor India Limited reported domestic wholesales of 59,107 units in January, up 9.5 per cent year-on-year. Tarun Garg, managing director and chief executive officer of Hyundai Motor India Limited, said January 2026 was the company’s highest-ever month for domestic sales at 59,107 units, while total sales, including exports, stood at 73,137 units, reflecting an 11.5 per cent year-on-year growth. He added that exports rose by 20.9 per cent to 14,030 units, indicating sustained demand in overseas markets.
 
Tata Motors reported a sharp increase in domestic passenger vehicle wholesales, which rose by 46.1 per cent YoY to 70,222 units in January.
 
Mahindra and Mahindra’s domestic passenger vehicle wholesales increased by 25.4 per cent YoY to 63,510 units during the month. Nalinikanth Gollagunta, chief executive officer of the automotive division at Mahindra and Mahindra, said the company began the year with strong momentum, driven primarily by sport utility vehicle demand. He added that bookings opened on January 14 for the XUV7XO and XEV 9S models generated 93,689 orders within four hours, with a total booking value of Rs 20,500 crore.
 

More From This Section

Jeep Compass

Jeep places India at centre of Asia-Pacific strategy under Jeep 2.0 plan

automobile

India-EU trade deal: Auto firms eye India to take on Chinese rivalspremium

BYD, BYD cars

BYD weighs India expansion amid rising demand for automaker's electric cars

Luxury cars

India-EU FTA: Mercedes to Lamborghini, luxury cars likely to get cheaperpremium

Renault

Renault aims to lift India market share to 3-5% by 2030, says CEO

Topics : passenger vehicle sales Passenger Vehicles PV sales automobile sales GST Revamp

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 vs 2025Gold and Silver ETF CrashReaction on Budget 2026Stock to Watch TodayRelief For Senior Citizens in Budget 2026LTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026JKBOSE Class 11th Result OutQ3 Results Today