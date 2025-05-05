Monday, May 05, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Auto retail sales rise 3% in April after two months of decline: Fada

Auto retail sales rise 3% in April after two months of decline: Fada

Automobile retail sales rose 3 per cent in April led by strong rural demand and festive tailwinds, though commercial vehicle sales continued to show weakness

Shine Jacob
Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Automobile retail sales witnessed a 3 per cent rise in April, clocking 2.28 million units, up from 2.22 million units in April 2024, owing to increased demand during Chaitra Navratri, Akshay Tritiya, Bengali New Year, Baisakhi, and Vishu, said a report by the Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations (Fada) on Monday.
 
All categories except commercial vehicles (CVs) closed in the green, with two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and tractors up 2.25 per cent, 24.5 per cent, 1.5 per cent, and 7.5 per cent, respectively. However, the commercial vehicles segment faced a 1.05 per cent year-on-year decline following OEM-led price increases amid stagnant freight rates and fleet utilisation.
   
This comes after overall automobile retail sales declined for the second consecutive month — down 0.7 per cent in March — due to a 2 per cent slide in two-wheeler sales, a 6 per cent drop in three-wheeler sales, and a 6 per cent decline in tractor sales.
 
Dealers indicated that advance purchases in March resulted in elevated carryover stocks, while holiday calendars dampened fresh enquiries and delayed conversions — particularly in the small commercial vehicle (SCV) cargo category, where pricing and product gaps have weighed heavily.
 
“In addition to the festive impact, the pause on the tariff war and sharp pullback by stock markets, alleviating investor concerns, also helped in the recovery of sales in April,” said C. S. Vigneshwar, president of Fada.

In the passenger vehicle segment, Maruti Suzuki led the surge with 1,38,021 units and a 39.4 per cent market share. The battle for the number two spot intensified between Mahindra & Mahindra (14 per cent), Tata Motors (13 per cent), and Hyundai Motor (12.5 per cent).
 
“This performance in PV reflects a discount-led market and elevated inventories — approximately a 50-day supply — amid cautious consumer sentiment that tempered enquiry-to-sale conversions,” he said. “Sustained SUV demand underpinned volumes even as entry-level customers remained cautious, underscoring the need for OEMs to recalibrate production and reduce stock levels to mitigate deeper discounts and carrying costs at dealerships,” he added.
 
In April, the rise in two-wheeler sales was attributed to buoyant enquiry growth in rural areas post-Rabi harvest, driven by strong crop yields, healthy reservoir levels, and a favourable monsoon outlook, while wedding-season tailwinds sustained rural offtake.
 
Fada expects improved numbers going ahead, as May’s agricultural cycle concludes on a strong note, underpinned by healthy crop prices and robust mandi procurement. “The IMD’s forecast of an above-normal southwest monsoon bodes well for rural incomes, farm-sector growth, and downstream demand, while a well-distributed rainy season is critical to containing food inflation. At the same time, Kantar’s Rural Barometer and GroupM data signal heightened consumer selectivity in rural India — household spending has outpaced income growth, and inflationary pressures are tempering discretionary purchases,” Vigneshwar said.
 

First Published: May 05 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

