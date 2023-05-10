

All that we know about the Ather 450S Ather Energy is ready to launch a new, relatively economical electric scooter, which would be sold by the name 450S, an Autocar India (ACI) report said. Ather has registered a trademark for the name '450S', which may be an indication that the launch is around the corner.



The report said that the electric scooter is likely to miss on features like the 7-inch TFT touchscreen and auto-hold. The feature of riding modes may also be omitted to bring costs down. All these steps are expected to help Ather to price the scooter at a competitive price and gain a larger share of the electric scooter market. Ather applied for the 450S trademark towards the end of March 2023 and its application passed all the checks. Additionally, the company has filed a request for what appears to be a trademark logo for the 450S electric scooter.

Ather's competition

Ather faces fierce competition from the two-wheeler EV leader in the country, Ola which already sells its low-cost electric scooter, S1 Air at a starting price of Rs 84,999. In such a case, Ather's 450S should help it capture a larger section of the electric scooter market.

