close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Focusing on budget-oriented buyers, Ather to launch 450S to gain mkt share

The new electric scooter is likely to miss on features like the 7-inch TFT touchscreen and auto-hold. The feature of riding modes may also be omitted to bring costs down

BS Web Team New Delhi
Ather Energy

Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ather Energy is ready to launch a new, relatively economical electric scooter, which would be sold by the name 450S, an Autocar India (ACI) report said. Ather has registered a trademark for the name '450S', which may be an indication that the launch is around the corner.
All that we know about the Ather 450S

Ather applied for the 450S trademark towards the end of March 2023 and its application passed all the checks. Additionally, the company has filed a request for what appears to be a trademark logo for the 450S electric scooter.
The report said that the electric scooter is likely to miss on features like the 7-inch TFT touchscreen and auto-hold. The feature of riding modes may also be omitted to bring costs down. All these steps are expected to help Ather to price the scooter at a competitive price and gain a larger share of the electric scooter market.

Ather's competition
Ather faces fierce competition from the two-wheeler EV leader in the country, Ola which already sells its low-cost electric scooter, S1 Air at a starting price of Rs 84,999. In such a case, Ather's 450S should help it capture a larger section of the electric scooter market.

Also Read

Ola Electric and Ather Energy's e-scooter prices to include the charger

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

Ather Energy may venture into making electric motorcycles: Co-founder

NTPC, Tata Motors: Analysts bet on renewable energy stocks for long-haul

We have set a target of 60GW of renewable by 2032: NTPC Green's Bhargava

EV push, pent-up demand: Why auto exports fell in April amid healthy sales?

FADA flags concerns over 2-wheeler sales by unauthorised multi-brand stores

Overall connected vehicle technology grows 60% on year in Jan-Mar

Connected vehicles market grew 60% in quarter ended March: CMR

FAME subsidy row: Centre to return Rs 800 cr to ex-factory price defaulters


Ather announced an update to its 450X line-up by adding a new entry-level variant priced at Rs 98,193. This price is ex-showroom Delhi with Fame-II and state subsidies included). The 450X ProPack on the other hand costs Rs 30,000 more but comes equipped with all features like riding modes, fast charging, among others.
Upon its launch, 450S will give customers on a tight budget a chance to own an Ather scooter. So far, no specific announcement has been made about the price range for the 450S.
Topics : Ather Energy Ola Electric Mobility Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India BS Web Reports Green energy two wheeler market

First Published: May 10 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Karnataka polls: Will not form alliance with JD(S), says state Cong chief

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar
3 min read

Doctor stabbed to death in Kerala's Kollam district allegedly by patient

Lack of preparation to equip their staff to handle Covid-19 patients, is forcing hospitals to shut down
7 min read

Maha CM Shinde burns midnight oil to review Mumbai Metro-3 progress

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde and some other Shiv Sena MLAs from the state are camping at a hotel in Gujarat's Surat city. (Photo: Twitter/@mieknathshinde)
2 min read

OYO travel agent enrollment reports sharp uptick of 150% in FY23

OYO room
1 min read

PM Modi launches development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Delhi HC dismisses Centre's plea accusing RIL of 'unjust enrichment'

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
2 min read

Stock of this iron & steel products company has zoomed 102% in six weeks

steel
2 min read

JP Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

loans, aum, assets, banks, investment, shares, stocks, funds
3 min read

Amara Raja launches gigafactory in Telangana to produce lithium ion battery

Amara Raja gigafactory
2 min read

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon