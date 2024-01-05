Sensex (    %)
                        
German automobile major Audi's sales jump 89% to reach 7,931 units in 2023

German luxury carmaker Audi on Friday reported 89 per cent growth in retail sales in India at 7,931 units last year as compared with 2022

Press Trust of India Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

German luxury carmaker Audi on Friday reported 89 per cent growth in retail sales in India at 7,931 units last year as compared with 2022.
The company had sold a total of 4,187 units in 2022.
The sales growth last year was mainly driven by new launches -- Q3 Sportback, Q8 e-tron, and Q8 Sportback e-tron -- along with continued demand for the A4, A6, and Q5.
Besides, top-end models like the Q7, Q8, A8 L, S5 Sportback, RS5 Sportback, RS Q8, e-tron GT, and the RS e-tron GT continued to witness strong demand.
"2023 marks another successful year for us and our diverse and desirable product portfolio continues to garner robust demand," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon told reporters here.
He noted that the company's retail footprint is expanding, culminating at the year-end with a total of 64 touch points, including showrooms and workshops, and 25 Audi Approved: plus showrooms nationwide.
"We are confident that this momentum will carry into 2024," Dhillon said.
Audi India continued its strong performance last year on the back of new product launches, a strong product portfolio of 17 cars and industry-best customer offerings, he stated.
"One in every four customers is a repeat Audi buyer and this tells us that we are on the right path. We will continue to focus on industry-best offerings for our customers and of course, bringing the very best products to India," Dhillon said.
Audi Approved: plus, the pre-owned car business of the company witnessed a growth of 62 per cent in 2023, Dhillon said.
The brand will continue to expand and add more pre-owned car facilities this year, Dhillon said.
He noted that the company would also focus on digitalisation and network expansion during the year.
Dhillon noted that the company may witness some supply chain disruptions in March quarter due to the ongoing Red Sea crisis.
The automaker may witness some sales loss during the period with ships bringing components to India expected to take a much longer time, he added.

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

