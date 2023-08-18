Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.38%)
64900.75 -250.27
Nifty (-0.40%)
19287.55 -77.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.38%)
37750.15 -145.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5294.60 -46.75
Nifty Bank (-0.10%)
43845.40 -45.95
Heatmap

AP Dhillon Web Series: Cast, OTT streaming, release date, where to watch

The documentary of Indo-Canadian singer, "AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind" released today, August 18, on Amazon Prime Video. The series reveals who is AP Dhillon

AP Dhillon

AP Dhillon

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 12:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amazon Prime Video released the docu-series on Amritpal Singh Dhillon (AP Dhillon) titled, "AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind," today, August 18. The documentary is directed by Jay Ahmed.

The superstar rapper reveals his journey from a small village in Punjab to reaching Canada and becoming a Punjabi music sensation.

Who is Amritpal Singh Dhillon or AP Dhillon?

Amritpal Singh Dhillon, popularly known as AP Dhillon, is an Indo-Canadian professional rapper, singer and record producer. He is associated with Punjabi music. The rapper was born on January 10, 1993, in Gurdaspur, Punjab, India, he became a sensation after his two chartbuster songs like "Majhail" and "Brown Munde."

He also works in a label 'Run-Up Records' along with label mates Gurinder Gill, Shinda Kahlon and Gminxr.

AP Dhillon often used to be in the limelight and this time he is gaining attention not for his upcoming songs, but for a documentary based on his life journey. 

The documentary named "AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind" is premiering today, August 18, at Amazon Prime Video. The docu-series will be released across 240 countries all over the world.

Also Read

AP Dhillon First Of A Kind: Docuseries traces popstar's rise to stardom

Amazon Prime Day: Customers can avail of up to 55% off on Fire TV devices

Amazon announces 5G revolution sale on smartphones: Check deals and offers

Amazon Prime Day: Check offers and deals on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle devices

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best deals on smartphones revealed

A new snake species named after Harrison Ford, and it's not his first

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Deol's movie soon to cross 300 crore

Priyanka Chopra Jonas steps away from her New York-based restaurant

'Gadar 2' box office: Sunny Deol film crosses Rs 250 crore mark

AP Dhillon First Of A Kind: Docuseries traces popstar's rise to stardom

What "AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind" is all about?

AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind, is a four-part docuseries that answers his fans’ most asked question 'Who is AP Dhillon.' The documentary was directed by Jay Ahmed. 

In the docu-series, the rapper can be seen sharing his journey from his early village days in Pujan and also his plans to change the music industry and inspire a nation.

The series reveals the story of the superstar and the small team behind his success. It features unseen footage and unique behind-the-scenes access. 

Also Read: Who is Anubhav Singh Bassi, the stand-up comedian who made it to big screen

His fans from across the world finally get to know about the Indo-Canadian superstar.

Watch the trailer here:
 

"AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind": Cast and Crew

Here's the cast and crew of "AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind"
  • AP Dhillon
  • Kevin Buttar
  • Gurinder Gill
  • Herman Atwal
  • Shinda Kahlon
  • Gminxr
  • Rahul Balyan
  • Bobby Friction
  • Anamika Singh

What is the release date of "AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind"?

"AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind" is releasing today, August 18.

Where to watch AP Dhillon's docu-series "AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind"?

The docu-series will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Topics : Rapper Punjab Music Amazon Web Services web series

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayTop Headlines TodayAdani Power Share PriceHealth Insurance PoliciesNational Couples Day 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Burman family is a 'long-term investor' in Religare, says Mohit BurmanFuture Retail resolution professional moves NCLT against Kishore Biyani

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidatesMadhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineOpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon