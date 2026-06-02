Hero MotoCorp sales increase 12% to 570k units in May on strong demand

Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday reported 12 per cent rise in dispatches at 570,068 units in May 2026.

In the year-ago period, the sales stood at 507,701 units. The world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters stated that the domestic retail momentum also remained robust during the month, with over 496,000 registrations, except for Telangana, based on data from VAHAN portal.

"The company's overall domestic motorcycle and scooter business sustained strong momentum in May 2026, registering robust nearly 10 per cent dispatch growth compared to the corresponding period last year," Hero MotoCorp stated.

The company's global business recorded 78 per cent growth with dispatches of 33,284 units.

According to Hero MotoCorp, strong demand across its international markets, supported by an expanding premium product portfolio and focused market expansions, continued to drive solid growth momentum.