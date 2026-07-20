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Hyundai Motor crosses access to 30k EV charging points on its platform

The automaker said it plans to more than triple its proprietary DC fast public charging network from 183 stations to 600 by 2030

Hyundai

(Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

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Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday said it has crossed access to over 30,000 EV charging points across India through its myHyundai app.

The app provides integrated charging networks accessible via a single platform set up in partnership with leading CPOs (Charge Point Operators) and service providers, the company said in a statement.

"Through the integration of over 30,000 charging points on the myHyundai app, we are empowering EV users with one of India's largest charging networks accessible through a single platform," HMIL MD & CEO, Tarun Garg said, reiterating the company will more than triple its proprietary DC fast public charging network from 183 stations today to 600 stations by 2030.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Hyundai Hyundai Motor India Hyundai Motor Hyundai Motor India Ltd Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

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