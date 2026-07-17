India's passenger vehicle (PV) industry is on track for its best year yet, as dispatches from manufacturers to dealerships have stayed strong through the first half of calendar year 2026 (H1CY26), holding above the 4 lakh unit mark in five of the six months from January to June, with sustained momentum expected to be carried throughout the year.
 
Data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) shows domestic PV dispatches have stayed strong through H1CY26, with one exception being June, when volumes eased to 3.88 lakh units, still up 24.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), but a step down from the highs recorded earlier in the year.