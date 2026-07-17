India's passenger vehicle (PV) industry is on track for its best year yet, as dispatches from manufacturers to dealerships have stayed strong through the first half of calendar year 2026 (H1CY26), holding above the 4 lakh unit mark in five of the six months from January to June, with sustained momentum expected to be carried throughout the year. Data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) shows domestic PV dispatches have stayed strong through H1CY26, with one exception being June, when volumes eased to 3.88 lakh units, still up 24.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), but a step down from the highs recorded earlier in the year.

January led the pack with 4.50 lakh units sold, the strongest month of H1CY26, followed by March, which stood at 4.42 lakh, and May at 4.39 lakh. April, meanwhile, delivered the highest ever April sales figure on record for the segment, at 4.37 lakh units, a 25.4 per cent jump over the same month last year.

Within the PV basket, utility vehicles (UVs) were the clear growth driver over the January-June period. In the first quarter (Q1) of CY26, UV sales rose 20.1 per cent Y-o-Y to 899,255 units, outpacing passenger cars, which actually dipped 0.3 per cent to 375,659 units.

The trend carried into Q2CY26, when UV sales climbed further to 861,918 units, up 28.6 per cent Y-o-Y, again outweighing passenger cars, which grew 21.3 per cent. UVs now account for roughly 68 per cent of total PV sales.

"We are seeing that every month, there has been an increase, and the outlooks are getting revised every quarter," said C S Vigneshwar, president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada). Vigneshwar added that dealer-level projections have had to be adjusted upward repeatedly as fresh dispatch numbers have come in. "We 100 per cent expect 2026 to be a record year across every vehicle category, including PV," he said.

Vigneshwar attributed much of the current momentum to the goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts implemented over the past year, alongside softer financing costs. "This is on the lines of GST momentum," he said, adding that dealers are "witnessing healthy demand" on the ground.

The month-on-month (M-o-M) data shows differing sales patterns across the three manufacturers in H1CY26. Maruti Suzuki recorded its highest monthly sales in January at 236,963 units, followed by further increases to 239,646 units in April and 242,688 units in May, before volumes declined to 2,00,390 units in June.

Hyundai's monthly sales followed a more gradual trend. Total sales stood at 73,137 units in January, remained largely stable through February and March at 66,134 and 69,004 units, respectively, and then declined steadily to 61,137 units in May and 51,335 units in June.

Tata Motors showed a different pattern from the other two manufacturers. Domestic PV sales declined from 66,192 units in March to 59,000 units in April and 59,090 units in May, before rising to 62,076 units in June, the company's strongest M-o-M growth in the period in contrast to the moderation seen at Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai during the same month.

Anurag Singh, managing director, Primus Partners, stated: "Car sales have remained buoyant despite multiple headwinds. Industrial activity, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), has softened. The West Asia war has added uncertainty, there is a heightened risk of a deficient monsoon, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have announced price increases, and production constraints continue for a few popular models. Despite these challenges, customer inquiries have remained strong in July," he said, adding: "Fingers crossed, we seem to be on track for a record year, even if the growth rate moderates in the second half."

Industry experts note that while the June dip breaks a five-month streak above the 4 lakh mark, it does not necessarily signal a slowdown. Siam's own commentary has pointed to steady festive-season demand ahead, which accounts for almost 25 per cent of the annual sales, even as it continues to flag external risks, including commodity costs and geopolitical developments, as factors to watch through the rest of the year.