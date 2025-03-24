M&M in talks to acquire Sumitomo Corporation's stake in SML Isuzu

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) is in talks to acquire the promoter’s stake in commercial vehicle maker SML Isuzu, sources close to the development claimed. The deal may enhance M&M’s commercial vehicle (CV) portfolio, adding products like school buses, etc.
As of December 2024, promoter Sumitomo Corporation held a 43.96 per cent stake in SML Isuzu (according to stock exchange data). Sports utility vehicle (SUV) and pickup truck maker Isuzu Motors (Japan) holds a 15 per cent stake in SML Isuzu as a foreign direct investment.
As of March 24, SML Isuzu’s market capitalisation on BSE is around Rs 2,500 crore, and a 44 per cent stake would be valued at around Rs 1,100 crore at current prices. However, reports claimed that M&M is considering a price of Rs 1,400–1,500 per share or valuing the company at around Rs 2,000 crore.
Bankers feel that with a low market share in the Indian CV market, SML Isuzu is unlikely to get a premium on the market valuation. SML Isuzu sales remained flat in FY25, with 0.2 per cent growth in overall sales during the April–February period to 11,906 units. Last month, however, the company saw strong double-digit growth — 35.8 per cent in passenger vehicles (buses) and 15.3 per cent in cargo vehicles.
M&M is likely to hold a board meeting this month to discuss the matter, sources claimed. An M&M spokesperson said, “We do not comment on market speculation.” An email sent to SML Isuzu remained unanswered.
The deal may enhance the product range of Mahindra’s CV business. Mahindra Truck and Bus Division provides integrated trucking solutions that include haulage, tipper, and tractor-trailer in the heavy commercial vehicle category, apart from light commercial vehicles and buses. The CVs are made at the Chakan plant near Pune. The entire range of buses and a few light commercial vehicle trucks are also manufactured at the Zaheerabad (Telangana) facility. M&M has a retail market share of 23.5 per cent in the CV segment as of February (FADA data), primarily led by its light commercial vehicle portfolio.
SML Isuzu has several school bus models — S7 school bus, Executive LX school bus, Hiroi school bus, SML school bus, and Ecomax school bus.
Sumitomo Corporation has been looking to exit SML Isuzu for some time now. Earlier in 2023, there were talks of a stake sale by Sumitomo as part of its broader strategy to exit low profit-making businesses. There were discussions with JBM Auto for a potential stake sale.
The company, earlier known as Swaraj Mazda, reported sales of Rs 1,627 crore for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, up 7 per cent, while profit soared 23 per cent to Rs 68 crore. For 2023–24, the company reported revenue of Rs 2,195 crore with a net profit of Rs 107.8 crore — its highest-ever profit.
In FY24, it had sold 13,797 units of CVs, as against 12,442 units in the previous year.
The SML Isuzu board approved the resignation of Junya Yamanishi, managing director and chief executive officer (effective from April 16), earlier this month.
The domestic CV segment has seen a 0.5 per cent decline in retail sales for the year-to-date period. “Dealers pointed to a challenging commercial environment, with weak sales in the transportation sector, tightening finance norms, and pricing pressures delaying customer decisions — particularly in bulk orders and institutional contracts. While robust order bookings, notably in the tipper segment driven by increased government spending and steady supplies, offered some relief, the prevailing negative sentiment and structural market shifts call for a more adaptive approach. There is cautious optimism that the market will improve in March as dealers recalibrate their targets to better align with current demand,” FADA said recently.