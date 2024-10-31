Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Buy or Sell? TCS, Maruti, HUL among 7 Nifty stocks trading in oversold zone

Buy or Sell? TCS, Maruti, HUL among 7 Nifty stocks trading in oversold zone

These 7 Nifty 50 stocks are seen trading with an RSI below 30; stocks trading in oversold zone need not necessarily bounce back immediately. Here are the key levels to watch out for.

markets, stock market, brokers, brokerages, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

Rex Cano Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The NSE Nifty 50 index has shed 7.7 per cent or over 2,000 points from its all-time high of 26,277, registered on September 27, 2024. The NSE benchmark index has traded with a negative bias for more than a month now, and was down 0.3 per cent in intra-day deals on Thursday.
 
In the process, the Nifty 50 index has broken below its short- and medium-term moving averages; namely the 20-, 50- and 100-DMA (Daily Moving Average). The NSE benchmark index has been quoting below its 100-DMA for the last 7 trading sessions.
 
Technically, the Nifty seems to have entered a short-term consolidation range with all eyes on the long-term moving average (200-DMA), now placed at 23,430.
 
 
That apart, the key momentum oscillators on the daily and weekly chart are exhibiting a mixed picture; with select indicators like the 14-day RSI (Relative Strength Index) and Stochastic Slow in near about oversold zone; thus raising hopes of a possible pullback in the near-term. 
 
The RSI, in particular, helps in identifying overbought and oversold condition for a particular index of stock. The RSI is plotted on the chart on a scale from 0 to 100; a reading above 70 implies overbought condition, while a reading below 30 means oversold.
 
The 14-day RSI of Nifty 50 at present stands at 34.70; the RSI reading had recently hit a low of 28.60 on October 25.
 
Meanwhile, among the Nifty 50 components, here are 7 such stocks trading in oversold zone - meaning with an RSI below 30 as of today. The 7 Nifty 50 stocks are as follows - Dr. Reddy's, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Nestle and TCS.

More From This Section

Swiggy ipo gmp

Swiggy IPO opens on November 6: Here's how GMP is faring ahead of opening

NSE, BSE, Indian stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT stocks, down up to 5%, drag Sensex 400 pts to 79,550, Nifty at 24,250

biocon

Biocon shares tank 6% after reporting net loss of Rs 16 cr in Q2FY25

Bull, Stock market

Regulatory tweak fuels 70,000-fold rally in Eclid Investments' stock

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Nifty IT down over 3%: Why have IT stocks slipped in trade today?

 
Trading in oversold zone does not necessarily mean that the stock could bounce back; it could also trade sideways or drift lower depending on how the other momentum oscillators are placed. 
 
Here's a technical analysis for these 7 stocks:
 
Dr. Reddy's
Current Price: Rs 1,250
Downside Risk: 12%
Support: Rs 1,230
Resistance: Rs 1,330
 
Dr.Reddy's stock is seen testing its 200-DMA for the last two trading sessions. The 200-DMA stands at Rs 1,254. The weekly chart shows presence of a key support around Rs 1,230 levels. As long as these support levels are respected, the stock can potentially bounce back to Rs 1,330 levels. On the flip side, break and sustained trade below the support levels can trigger a slide towards Rs 1,100.
 
Hindustan Unilever (HUL)
Current Price: Rs 2,545
Downside Risk: 13.5%
Support: Rs 2,536; Rs 2,420
Resistance: Rs 2,725
 
HUL too is seen testing its 200-DMA on the daily scale, which stands around Rs 2,536. While some kind of a pull-back seems overdue; the upside for the stock is likely to be capped around Rs 2,725 levels. The stock will need to break and trade consistently above this level for the sentiment to turn favourable. On the downside, next major support for HUL stands at Rs 2,420 levels; below which a dip to Rs 2,200 seems possible.
 
Tata Motors
Current Price: Rs 838
Downside Risk: 12.8%
Resistance: Rs 900; Rs 915
 
Tata Motors stock has tumbled 29 per cent from its peak of Rs 1,179 in the last three months, and has been trading in near about oversold zone in the entire month of October. The DI (Directional Index) is placed strongly in favour of the bears as the counter; hence the stock is facing persistent downward pressure. 
 
Going ahead, the stock seems on course to test its 100-WMA (Weekly Moving Average), which stands at 731. In case of a pullback, the stock is expected to face resistance around Rs 900 - Rs 915 levels.
 
IndusInd Bank
Current Price: Rs 1,059
Downside Risk: 24.3%
Support: Rs 1,020
Resistance: Rs 1,140; Rs 1,250
 
IndusInd Bank stock is likely to face downward pressure as long as the stock trades below Rs 1,140. The overall bias is likely to remain tepid as long as the index sustains below Rs 1,250. On the downside, the recent low around Rs 1,020 is expected to act as an intermediate support; below which a dip towards its 200-MMA (Monthly Moving Average) placed at Rs 802 seems likely.
 
Maruti Suzuki
Current Price: Rs 11,150
Downside Risk: 9.2%
Resistance: Rs 11,700
 
Maruti stock has plunged nearly 16 per cent in October alone. The stock has given a fresh sell signal on the weekly scale, thus hinting towards a likely longer phase of consolidation. Chart suggests the stock could test its 100-WMA at Rs 10,130 on the downside. The near-term bias is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock remains below Rs 11,700.
 
Nestle India
Current Price: Rs 2,279
Upside Potential: 5.3%
Support: Rs 2,250
 
Nestle is seen trading sideways on the daily scale for the last few days, with select momentum oscillators now on the verge of showing a positive divergence. The bias for the stock is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as the support at Rs 2,250 is held. On the upside, the stock can bounce to Rs 2,400 levels.
 
TCS
Current Price: Rs 1,680
Downside Risk: 13.1%
Support: Rs 1,640; Rs 1,620
Resistance: Rs 1,740; Rs 1,800
 
TCS has been consolidating in a narrow band of Rs 1,640 - Rs 1,740 for the last two weeks; below which near support for the stock exists at Rs 1,620. As long as these support levels are protected the stock can attempt a pull-back to Rs 1,800 levels. The broader trend suggests that TCS stock could dip towards 1,460 levels in the medium-term.
 

Also Read

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

Nifty 50 consolidating in thin range ahead of monthly F&O expiry

NSE

Nifty pivot at 24,500; FIIs trim shorts, net buyers in F&O for last 4 days

muhurat trading

Can the Sensex hit 125,000 in Samvat 2081? Here's what chart say

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Market crash? Nifty can fall another 1,000 points from here, charts suggest

National stock exchange, NSE

ALERT: Here's why 24,400 is an important support for Nifty bulls

Topics : Nifty Outlook Trading strategies Market technicals stocks technical analysis technical charts Maruti TCS stock Hindustan Unilever Tata Motors FMCG Nestle India Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited IndusInd Bank Stocks to buy Stocks to avoid Market trends Indian markets Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon