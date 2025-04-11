Friday, April 11, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Auto / MG Windsor becomes fastest-selling EV in India with 20K units in 6 months

As of March 2025, JSW MG Motor enjoys a 31 per cent retail market share in the EV segment, trailing only Tata Motors, which holds a 38 per cent share

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

JSW MG Motor India announced that its electric vehicle (EV), the MG Windsor, has become the fastest EV model in India to achieve 20,000 unit sales within just six months of launch.
 
As of March 2025, JSW MG Motor enjoys a 31 per cent retail market share in the EV segment, trailing only Tata Motors, which holds a 38 per cent share. For the financial year 2025, MG sold a total of 30,162 units, holding a 28 per cent share, whereas Tata Motors sold 57,616 units, holding a 53 per cent share, as per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).
   
Between January 2024 and March 2025, MG Motor steadily expanded its footprint in India’s EV market, with monthly market share growing from 14.12 per cent in January 2024 to a peak of 41.29 per cent in December 2024. MG’s monthly EV sales rose from 1,203 units in January 2024 to 3,889 units by March 2025, driven largely by the popularity of the MG Windsor. The brand consistently gained ground, especially from November 2024 onwards, when it began averaging over 3,000 units a month.
 
Speaking on the growing electric vehicle market for passenger vehicles, Anurag Singh, advisor at Primus Partners, stated, “As the supply chains of OEMs are progressing, they are making EVs in meaningful numbers. The choice and availability in 'budget EVs' priced less than Rs 20 lakh is getting better. Models like Tata Nexon, Tata Tiago, and MG Windsor are doing over 3,000 deliveries per month already.”
 
Previously, Tata Motors' compact SUV Nexon EV was the best-selling model in India. Since its launch in September last year, Windsor, which was marketed as India’s first intelligent ‘crossover utility vehicle’ (CUV), has witnessed robust demand across metros and emerging markets. It is offered at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh under the BaaS (battery as a service) model to the customer at a rate of Rs 3.5 per km.

Commenting on the sales performance, Rakesh Sen, director – sales and marketing, JSW MG Motor India, stated, “With the MG Windsor, we have addressed category barriers and dispelled several myths around EVs in India through our approach. This has enabled newer customers to adapt to the EV lifestyle. These factors have propelled MG Windsor to become the fastest EV model to achieve a 20,000 sales milestone in record time.”
 
Meanwhile, overall electric vehicle sales for passenger vehicles showed healthy momentum. The market retailed 8,517 units in January 2024, and total EV sales peaked at 12,356 units in March 2025, reflecting growing consumer adoption of electric mobility. 
At the time of Windsor launch in September last year, Tata Motors enjoyed the majority of the market holding a share of 61 per cent whereas MG held a share of 16 per cent at the time.
 
 

Topics : Electric Vehicles Tata Motors EV market Electric mobility

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

